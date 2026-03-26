Vietnamese naval ship completes mission at Kakadu Exercise 2026

SYDNEY — Ship 016–Quang Trung of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 departed Sydney Harbour on Wednesday morning for home after successfully completing activities within the framework of the Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review 2026, marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the multilateral naval exercise Kakadu 2026.

During their stay in Sydney from March 21-24, the ship’s crew and the working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy, led by Colonel Nguyễn Minh Lành, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, took part in a range of activities, including the fleet review, harbour-phase exercises, and the Fleet Commanders’ seminar on sea power and domestic prosperity. They also joined cultural and sports exchanges with the Royal Australian Navy and navies participating in the event.

On the occasion of the Royal Australian Navy’s 125th anniversary and Exercise Kakadu 2026, Rear Admiral Nguyễn Đình Hùng, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, attended the fleet review aboard HMAS Leeuwin together with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn.

He also hosted a reception on board Ship 016–Quang Trung, attended by Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of Navy of Australia, representatives of participating navies, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm, and members of the Vietnamese community in Australia. — VNA/VNS