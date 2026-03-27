Congratulatory messages mark 65th anniversary of Việt Nam-Morocco diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Morocco (March 27, 1961 – 2026).

For the same occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch; and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a congratulatory message to President of the House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.

Also on March 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita. — VNA/VNS