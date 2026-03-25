PM meets leaders of Russia–Việt Nam Friendship Association, Russian War Veterans

MOSCOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday met with President of the Russia–Việt Nam Friendship Association (RVFA) Vladimir Petrovich Buyanov, and Nikolay Nikolaevich Kolesnik, Chairman of the Russian War Veterans' Association (RWVA), who had fought in Việt Nam, as part of his official visit to Russia.

Deeply moved to meet long-standing friends of Việt Nam and “living witnesses” to the enduring, trusted ties between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation, PM Chính conveyed greetings and sincere appreciation from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and other Vietnamese leaders, to the hosts.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Việt Nam deeply values the steadfast and wholehearted support of the Soviet people in the past and Russians today in its struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing national construction and defence.

Highlighting major symbolic projects in the Việt Nam–Russia relations, PM Chính said the two sides are seeking to elevate relations during his visit, paving the way for faster and more sustainable development in both nations. He noted that a new agreement on building a nuclear power plant in Việt Nam is expected to become a fresh symbol of bilateral cooperation.

He recommended that the RVFA and RWVA enhance coordination with Vietnamese agencies, particularly the embassies of both nations, to organise more meaningful activities. These efforts, he noted, would help advance bilateral relations in the new era.

The association leaders, for their part, expressed confidence in the success of the Vietnamese PM’s official visit, noting that the nuclear power plant agreement and other deals signed on this occasion will expand bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Sharing updates on cooperation between the two organisations with the Việt Nam–Russia Friendship Association and the Việt Nam War Veterans' Association, they said the two sides have organised a range of practical activities, including knowledge contests, painting competitions, and photo and video projects highlighting the bilateral ties, contributing to preserving and strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS