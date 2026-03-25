Greater efforts needed to strengthen grassroots political system

HÀ NỘI — Documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress reaffirm the need to accelerate sustainable development in ethnic areas, narrow regional disparities, reinforce great national unity and build a more robust grassroots political system.

Ethnic officials play a central role in realising the Party’s directives and the State’s laws and policies at the grassroots level, serving as a key link between local authorities and communities.

Many localities are scrambling to train and build a contingent of ethnic officials.

The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, which is home to 124 communes and wards and nearly 700,000 ethnic residents, or 17.6 per cent of its population, is making it a priority to build up this workforce.

Party members from ethnic groups already make up about 12.05 per cent, with many holding leadership positions across the political system.

Officials say the province is ramping up recruitment, planning, training and deployment of ethnic officials and civil servants, ensuring they are competent, innovative and closely connected to local communities.

It also aims to maintain special training policies and improve incentives to encourage long-term service in ethnic areas.

With over 80 per cent of residents belonging to ethnic groups, Lai Châu Province’s Party Committee issued Resolution 06 to improve the quality of ethnic managers and key commune-level officials for the 2021–25 period, with a vision to 2030.

The resolution places strong emphasis on political education, leadership and management skills, and the ability to mobilise the masses at the grassroots level, particularly among young, female and ethnic officials.

These efforts have helped strengthen governance and improve administrative efficiency in several areas.

Upholding the role of trusted community figures

In Tuyên Quang Province, where ethnic groups account for nearly 70 per cent of the population, more than 3,000 respected figures from communities such as Tày, Mông, Dao, Nùng, Pà Thẻn and La Chí have played an important role in disseminating government policies, promoting economic development, supporting rural modernisation, preserving cultural traditions and maintaining social order.

Pilot models in several communes have engaged these community leaders in legal awareness campaigns and public outreach, helping to improve compliance with laws and regulations.

Lai Châu Province has nearly 1,000 prestigious individuals in ethnic minority areas who have supported national target programmes, helped curb early and consanguineous marriages, encouraged the abandonment of outdated customs and contributed to safeguarding border security.

In Thu Lũm Commune, where ethnic minorities account for more than 99 per cent of the population, local authorities regularly coordinate with police and border guards to prevent illegal crossings and crime, contributing to improved public awareness and law compliance.

A local leader said upcoming efforts will focus on further training and developing this group, while identifying younger leaders with entrepreneurial and innovative mindsets to drive local economic development.

He added that strengthening the grassroots political system and promoting national unity will help raise living standards and reinforce public confidence in the Party and State. — VNA/VNS