Deputy FM hosts UK ambassador to advance ties

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang, who also serves as head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, hosted a reception for UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew in Hà Nội on Tuesday to discuss the ASEAN–UK cooperation and Việt Nam–UK ties.

The two sides reviewed strides in the ASEAN–UK relations in recent years, noting that 98.9 per cent of the ASEAN–UK Plan of Action for the 2022–2026 period has been completed. They said this year marks the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership (2021–2026), which is expected to inject new momentum into their cooperation going forward.

Việt Nam, in its role as coordinator for the ASEAN–UK relations for the 2024–27 period, will continue working closely with the UK to steer the relations toward strong, comprehensive, long-term, and strategic development, in line with their cooperation needs and adapting to requirements in the new situation, said the Vietnamese diplomat.

According to him, Việt Nam is actively promoting the drafting of the ASEAN–UK Plan of Action for 2027–31, focusing on such priority areas as economy, finance, green transition, sustainable development, climate change response, innovation, and maritime cooperation.

On bilateral ties, Giang spoke highly of the UK’s support for Việt Nam in building an international financial centre and driving all-around cooperation. He proposed that the European country continue sharing its experience in clean energy transition.

Frew, in response, commended Việt Nam’s role as coordinator for the ASEAN–UK ties and its increasingly proactive and active role within ASEAN and on the global stage, particularly in addressing global and regional issues.

He also affirmed the UK’s readiness to work closely with Việt Nam to carry out priority areas identified by both sides. — VNA/VNS