Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and Chile continues growing

HÀ NỘI — The Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and Chile will continue to grow in a more substantive, effective and dynamic manner in the years ahead.

The partnership has been built on a foundation of trust and goodwill, underpinned by deepening political confidence and tangible mutual benefits.

“Such progress will not only serve the interests of both nations, but also contribute positively to peace, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.”

Phan Anh Sơn, president of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, made the remarks on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội at a friendship meeting marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Chile.

On March 25, 1971, Chile became the first South American country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam, Sơn said.

Since then, bilateral relations have made significant strides in both breadth and depth.

The establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2007 created a stable long-term framework for cooperation.

New opportunities for economic collaboration opened up when the countries signed a free trade agreement in 2011, the first of its kind between Việt Nam and a Latin American country, he noted.

Today, two-way trade has reached nearly US$2 billion annually.

More importantly, the structure of cooperation has become increasingly complementary, reflecting growing trust and deeper mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Both countries are also making effective use of multilateral frameworks such as the CPTPP to promote trade and help shape new standards of cooperation.

The official visit to Chile by Vietnamese State President Lương Cường in 2024 created fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

Emerging areas of cooperation, including green growth, digital transformation, clean energy and the exploitation of strategic minerals like lithium, demonstrate that the two countries are not only working together for the present, but also preparing for a long-term future in a rapidly changing world.

For many years, the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Việt Nam–Chile Friendship and Cooperation Association, along with the Chilean Embassy in Việt Nam and other Chilean partners, have consistently promoted people-to-people exchanges.

These have ranged from friendship meetings, seminars and exhibitions to cultural and artistic exchanges as well as connections between localities, universities, research institutes and younger generations.

“While such activities may not always make major headlines, their quiet, sustained and sincere nature has helped build a strong and enduring foundation for bilateral relations,” Sơn said.

At the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Việt Nam Nasly Bernal Prado said that after 55 years of shared history, the relationship between Chile and Việt Nam has been built on solid foundations of friendship, understanding and cooperation.

“However, just as important as the path travelled is the horizon that opens up for the future,” she said.

There is ample potential to further strengthen institutional cooperation in areas like technological innovation, the energy transition, sustainable agriculture, digital connectivity, higher education and cultural exchange.

Likewise, both countries' economies have significant opportunities to diversify their trade and promote new investments that benefit both societies.

“I am convinced that, guided by the spirit of friendship that has characterised these 55 years, Chile and Việt Nam will further enhance a relationship that not only benefits our countries, but also contributes to bringing Latin America and Southeast Asia closer together,” she said. — VNS