Former health minister charged in hospital project case involving $30 million losses

HÀ NỘI — Former health minister Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến has been charged over alleged violations linked to two major hospital construction projects, in a case prosecutors say caused more than VNĐ800 billion (US$30.5 million) in losses to the State budget.

The charges, filed by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, relate to plans to build second campuses for Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Đức Hospital, two of the country’s largest public health care facilities.

Prosecutors allege the violations stemmed from decisions made during the planning and procurement stages.

According to the indictment, Nguyễn Chiến Thắng, then director of the Ministry of Health’s Major Projects Management Board, sought Tiến’s approval to hire foreign consultants for design work. The proposal was implemented despite lacking approval from the Prime Minister, as required under regulations.

The same proposal enabled foreign firm VK Architects and Engineers to submit architectural designs. Based on designs later approved by Tiến, Thắng and several colleagues are accused of steering contracts through procedures that did not comply with procurement rules.

Investigators said documentation was altered to legitimise the appointment of a consortium involving VK Studio and a domestic institute to carry out two contract packages, resulting in estimated losses of more than VNĐ70 billion ($2.7 million).

In a separate effort to keep the projects on schedule, Thắng and other officials proposed not to divide contract packages by technical scope or sequence, arguing this would ensure consistency.

Although the proposal was said to lack sufficient legal basis, it was reviewed within the ministry and approved by Tiến, paving the way for further alleged irregularities in contractor selection and implementation.

Subsequent bidding and construction processes for additional packages were found to contain multiple violations, leading to delays and complications that ultimately forced the projects to be halted.

Losses linked to these stages are estimated at more than VNĐ733 billion ($27.8 million).

In total, prosecutors said the projects were delayed, failed to meet their original objectives and resulted in financial damage exceeding VNĐ803 billion ($30.5 million).

Several other former officials have also been charged, including Nguyễn Kim Trung, the board’s deputy director, Trần Văn Sinh, former deputy director of the ministry’s Project Management Board for Medical Construction and Đào Xuân Sinh, former director of SHT Consultant Investment and Construction JSC.

Two defendants, Nguyễn Chiến Thắng and Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, former director of the Project Management Board for Medical Construction, also face bribery charges alongside the alleged violations of State asset management rules. — VNS