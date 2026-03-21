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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese embassy conducts citizen protection efforts after sea accident in Japan

March 21, 2026 - 19:09
Authorities said the accident occurred in a prohibited area known for hazardous conditions, particularly at night.
The Mikuni breakwater, where the accident is believed to have occurred. — Photo nfaj.go.jp

TOKYO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has promptly implemented citizen protection measures following a sea accident involving Vietnamese apprentices in Fukui Prefecture.

According to the Fukui Coast Guard, an emergency call was received at around 2.30am on Saturday from a group of fishers reporting that several members had fallen into the sea.

The group consisted of eight Vietnamese male apprentices aged between 20 and 30. During fishing activities near a lighthouse on a breakwater, five were swept away, reportedly due to strong waves.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, involving helicopters and patrol vessels. One individual was rescued alive later in the morning and was not in life-threatening condition. At around 10am, another victim was found about 4.5 kilometres from the scene in an unconscious state and was later confirmed dead. Search and rescue efforts remain ongoing for three others still missing.

After receiving information about the incident, the Vietnamese Embassy moved swiftly to coordinate response efforts. Phan Tiến Hoàng, First Secretary and head of the labour management section at the embassy, said he is working closely with local authorities and the Vietnamese community in Fukui to monitor the situation and provide timely support to those affected.

Authorities noted that the accident site is a restricted area where access has long been prohibited due to hazardous terrain and high waves, particularly at night. Warning notices had also been issued before the incident. — VNA/VNS

Vietnamese citizens citizen protection sea accident

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