Việt Nam – Philippines deepen relationship reflects shared commitment to regional peace

HÀ NỘI — The Philippines and Việt Nam have significantly strengthened their bilateral relationship over the years through closer and more sustained cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centred sectors, Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Baños Montealegre has said.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat highlighted several milestones in Việt Nam – Philippines relations over the past decade and outlined priorities for bilateral and regional cooperation in the coming years.

“One of the most important developments has been the deepening of security, defence and maritime cooperation, which reflects our shared commitment to regional peace, stability and the rules-based international order,” the ambassador said.

This progress, he added, has been reinforced by regular high-level exchanges over the years, which have helped build trust and elevate the relationship into a more mature and forward-looking partnership. Alongside security cooperation, economic and people-to-people ties have expanded in practical and visible ways.

Trade between the two countries has grown steadily, particularly in agriculture and industrial goods, with both sides working toward the common goal of reaching US$10 billion in bilateral trade. Investment links are also becoming more dynamic, as more Vietnamese enterprises explore opportunities in the Philippines, while Philippine companies continue to expand their operations in Việt Nam. Beyond economics, cooperation in education, culture and tourism has brought the two peoples closer together.

The ambassador underlined the strong potential to further deepen student, faculty and academic partnerships, helping ensure that bilateral relations continue to grow in the years ahead.

Regarding the implementation of their 2025–2030 action plan, Montealegre said that digitalisation has become indispensable for both the Philippines and Việt Nam to sustain their competitiveness and resilience in an increasingly dynamic regional and global environment.

Digital transformation, in his view, not only underpins economic growth and innovation, but also enhances governance, connectivity and the delivery of public services, making it a key driver of long-term development for both countries.

Climate change is another area where the two nations share urgent concerns. Over the past year, both Việt Nam and the Philippines have experienced severe impacts from successive typhoons and extreme weather events, causing widespread disruption and loss. These shared challenges, the ambassador stressed, underscore the importance of deepening cooperation in science and technology, research and innovation, and linking these efforts to disaster risk reduction and climate resilience. In this context, the Philippines sees strong potential for closer collaboration with Việt Nam through the exchange of expertise, data and best practices, as well as capacity-building initiatives and joint research.

At the regional level, the ambassador envisioned that the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 will open new opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam and other member states. The theme of the Chairmanship, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” reflects the Philippines’ commitment to leading ASEAN with unity, clarity and purpose amid increasingly complex regional and global challenges.

Guided by this theme, the Philippines has identified three strategic priorities: strengthening peace and security anchors, building prosperity corridors, and promoting people empowerment. Together, these priorities aim to deliver tangible benefits for ASEAN peoples by reinforcing regional stability, deepening economic integration, accelerating digital and sustainable development, and expanding opportunities for inclusive growth across Southeast Asia.

“Since these priorities align closely with Việt Nam’s development focus as it moves into a new phase of economic growth. The Philippines therefore trusts that Việt Nam will provide invaluable support and close partnership, alongside other ASEAN member states, to ensure outcomes that respond to the needs and aspirations of ASEAN,” Montealegre said. Through sustained dialogue and collective action, ASEAN cooperation will contribute to a more resilient, inclusive and future-ready community, he added.

Reflecting on his tenure in Việt Nam, the ambassador said the State visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Hà Nội in January 2024 underscored the importance the Philippines places on its partnership with Việt Nam and resulted in the signing of key agreements strengthening cooperation in defence and maritime affairs, trade, agriculture, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

As his mission in Hà Nội nears end, the ambassador conveyed his sincere gratitude for the steadfast support and encouragement from Việt Nam’s Party and State leaders, ministries and agencies, and the Vietnamese people. — VNA/VNS