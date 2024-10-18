Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Top legislator attends AIPA-45 Executive Committee meeting

October 18, 2024 - 15:20
Mẫn expressed confidence that under the leadership of the host, the AIPA-45 will be a great success, contributing to enhancing the country's role and position in the region.
National Assembly chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn at the meeting of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly's Executive Committee in Vientiane. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

VIENTIANE — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and other top legislators of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s member countries attended a meeting of the AIPA Executive Committee.

The event on Friday is within the framework of the organisation’s 45th General Assembly in Vientiane. Participants discussed and approved the working agenda for the 45th AIPA General Assembly.

Mẫn expressed confidence that under the leadership of the host, NA President Saysomphone Phomvihane, and the thorough preparations by the Lao National Assembly, the AIPA-45 will be a great success, contributing to enhancing the country's role and position in the region.

The attendance of Mẫn and the Vietnamese delegation at the AIPA-45 reflects the proactive and responsible engagement of the Vietnamese NA alongside the parliaments of the member countries.

This engagement aims to strengthen ASEAN's central role, unity, and solidarity; enhance intra-regional cooperation; and expand multifaceted relations with parliaments both inside and outside the region.

The goal is to promote AIPA's responsibility and role in ensuring peace, stability and development, while introducing valuable initiatives to support ASEAN governments in addressing regional priorities.

Việt Nam is poised to propose four initiatives/resolutions at various AIPA meetings, namely the AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ Meeting, the AIPA Committee on Social Matters, the AIPA Conference of Women Parliamentarians, and the AIPA Committee on Economic Matters.

The Vietnamese delegation will also consider co-sponsoring six resolutions, including five proposed by Laos and one jointly by Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Top legislator meets with incumbent, former leaders of Laos

The two leaders concurred that the bilateral parliamentary relations have been unceasingly consolidated and developed, with coordination to carry out the agreement reached by the two NAs in May 2022, regular maintenance of delegation exchanges at all levels, and joint oversight of important and strategic economic projects.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Lao Prime Minister

Việt Nam is ready to increase cooperation and share its experience with Laos in drafting and amending the constitution and laws, as well as help Laos successfully host meetings during its tenure as ASEAN Chair and Chair of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024

