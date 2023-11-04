Society
Việt Nam calls for political will, int’l action to respond to sea-level rise

November 04, 2023 - 16:49
Representatives of countries attending the Informal Plenary Meeting on Existential Threats of Sea-level Rise Amidst the Climate Crisis at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York discussed  challenges caused by climate change and rising sea levels on security, development and people's livelihoods, especially in small island countries and lowlands.
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. VNA photo

NEW YORK - Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has urged countries worldwide to implement commitments and enhance actions and finance for climate to effectively address impacts of climate change and sea-level rise.

He was addressing the Informal Plenary Meeting on Existential Threats of Sea-level Rise Amidst the Climate Crisis at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on November 3.

These should include commitments made at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Climate Ambition Summit in September 2023, he said.

The diplomat said Việt Nam welcomed the study of the International Law Commission on provisions and interpretation of international law on the issue of sea-level rise; and the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of states with respect to climate change.

He emphasised the need to consider the issue of sea level rise and all efforts and measures to address the impact of this phenomenon based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Mobilising the political will and action of the international community in supporting these countries was extremely important, he stressed.

He called for the acceleration of the establishment of a fund for loss and damage agreed by countries at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The diplomat also underlined the benefits of countries with special circumstances, including small island nations and countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, saying that their interests should be taken into account in all plans, programmes and actions.

As one of the countries with a long coastline and severely affected by climate change, Việt Nam is making great efforts to strengthen climate action, towards implementing its commitments, including establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and developing a resource mobilisation plan, Giang said.

Việt Nam is also willing to cooperate and share experiences and lessons with other countries and partners to promote common efforts in response to climate change and sea-level rise, he went on.

Speakers and representatives of countries attending the event discussed challenges caused by climate change and rising sea levels on security, development and people's livelihoods, especially in small island countries and lowlands.

Regulations and interpretations in international law on statehood, sovereignty and territory in the event of being affected by rising sea levels were also tabled. VNA/VNS

