Việt Nam, int'l community call on US to end embargo on Cuba

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has joined those of other countries in opposing the US’ economic and trade embargo on Cuba, emphasising that these measures violate international law and run counter to the fundamental principles and norms of the UN Charter.

Making the remarks at the UN General Assembly’s annual debate on the “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”, Giang reaffirmed Việt Nam's opposition to all forms of unilateral imposition and sanctions on sovereign nations.

At the meeting, participating member countries and groups of countries shared the difficulties faced by the Cuban people due to the prolonged negative impact of the embargo imposed on their nation in more than six decades so far.

They also called on the US to remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and immediately end the embargo on Havana, fearing that if the ban is not lifted, Cuba will have difficulty achieving its socio-economic development and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Expressing his sympathy with Cuba's difficulties, the Vietnamese diplomat called on the US to lift the embargo, remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, and reverse its current policies on Cuba, moving towards normalising relations between the two nations based on equality, reciprocity, and respect for each other's sovereignty and political independence.

Việt Nam stands ready to share its experiences and contribute to promoting dialogue and building trust in this process, he affirmed, reiterating Việt Nam's close cooperation, friendship, and solidarity with the Cuban people.

As part of its debate on November 1 and 2, the 193-member body voted by a large margin against the embargo, first imposed in 1960.

A total of 187 states voted for the 1992 resolution put forward each year against the embargo, with the US and Israel voting against and Ukraine abstaining. — VNS