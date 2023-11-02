Society
Home Politics & Laws

State President, Mongolian guest visit Mobile Police High Command

November 02, 2023 - 21:52
Featuring complex techniques such as shootings on back of galloping horses and riding through complicated terrains, mobile cavalry police’s technical performances impressed the two leaders and many others.

 

Mobile cavalry police officers and accompanying horses performing jumps through flaming hoops. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese  President Võ Văn Thưởng and Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited the Mobile Police High Command on Thursday, as part of the latter’s ongoing State visit to Việt Nam.

The two leaders witnessed the technical – tactical performances of the special police, mobile police, and mobile cavalry police.

The horses were donated to the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam from the Mongolian Government and people, contributing to the maintenance of national security and social order.

The force, established under the Mobile Police Force High Command in 2020, is responsible for training and utilising horses to fight crimes, as well as organising training for police officers to manage, train and use horses.

With support from the Ministry of Public Security and Mongolian experts, it has gained many achievements in training and combat.

President Thưởng and President Khurelsukh expressed pleasure seeing how the wild horses have been trained into disciplined 'fighters' that are used to shooting and explosions noises as well as familiar with fighting techniques. — VNS
 

Vietnamese  President Võ Văn Thưởng and Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh with mobile cavalry police officers. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

 

PM chairs welcome ceremony for Dutch counterpart

This visit, which is taking place when Việt Nam and the Netherlands are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023), is the third by the Dutch PM to Việt Nam since he took office in 2010, following PM Chính's visit to the Netherlands nine months ago.

