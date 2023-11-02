Society
Home Politics & Laws

Party leader meets role models emulating President Hồ Chí Minh

November 02, 2023 - 22:07
The 67 individuals and collectives have been honoured for their efforts and initiatives in the implementation of the campaign this year, bringing practical benefits in various areas, from economy to culture, social affairs, national defence and security, external relations, social welfare, and the fight against negative phenomena.  

 

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and role models honoured for their efforts and initiatives in following President Hồ Chí Minh's ideaology, morality, and lifestyle. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng 

 

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Thursday met with role models that are studying and following late President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

The 67 individuals and collectives have been honoured for their efforts and initiatives in the implementation of the campaign this year, bringing practical benefits in various areas, from economy to culture, social affairs, national defence and security, external relations, social welfare, and the fight against negative phenomena.  

In his remarks, Trọng called President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle an invaluable spiritual treasure, and stressed the need for generations of Vietnamese to study, follow, preserve, and promote it.

Words should be put into actions, he said, emphasising the role and responsibility of officials and Party members, especially heads of agencies, in setting examples. Emulation will promote national construction and development among the public.

According to the top leader, studying and following the beloved President’s example remains a strategic and long-term policy in Party building and rectification.

However, communications surrounding the role models need to be advanced to further promote the campaign both at home and abroad, he said. The honourees will work harder to spread the message, and this will boost the cause of national reform, defence, construction and development as desired by President Hồ Chí Minh, the leader said. — VNS

