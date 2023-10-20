Việt Nam ready to intensify multifaceted relations with Saudi Arabia: PM

RIYADH – Việt Nam treasures and is ready to further intensify the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Asharq Economy with Bloomberg on October 19.

During an interview granted to the financial news channel during his working visit to the Middle Eastern nation, the Vietnamese leader said the two countries’ cooperation results were encouraging but had yet to live up to potential, and that both sides still had much room for cooperation and also boasted many complementary advantages, especially in their priority areas.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to further strengthen the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including during the implementation of the latter’s Vision 2030, announced by PM and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in May 2016 with a view to diversifying the economy, reducing the dependence on oil, and opening Saudi Arabia in cultural and social aspects.

Highly valuing Vision 2030, PM Chính voiced his belief that Saudi Arabia would gradually realise the goals of this vision to establish itself as a leading trade, financial, aviation, and tourism hub in the Middle East and the world.

He opined that the two countries’ development strategies, visions, and orientations until 2030 shared many similarities, especially the targeted breakthroughs in socio-economic development, the development based on science, technology and innovation, and the priority given to digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, and climate change response.

The Vietnamese PM also said both sides should push ahead with implementing cooperation policies, programmes, and projects after his visit. VNA/VNS