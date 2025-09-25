State President’s working trip to US achieves all set goals: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường’s working trip to the US for the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and bilateral engagements has been a success, achieving all set goals and leaving a good impression on both the multilateral and bilateral fronts, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang.

The September 21-24 trip, packed with nearly 70 activities, coincided with the 80th anniversaries of both Việt Nam and the UN, alongside the 30th anniversary of normalised Việt Nam–US diplomatic ties.

Giang described the trip as an important step in advancing Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, and comprehensive global integration.

At the UN, most nations reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, with the UN Charter and international law as an “anchor” for tackling global challenges and securing national interests. This shared commitment, Giang said, provides a vital foundation for Việt Nam to foster peace, stability, and development.

The State leader and high-ranking Vietnamese delegation used their UN platform to narrate the country’s remarkable journey from war-torn poverty to a middle-income nation brimming with potential. Their speeches painted a picture of a Việt Nam poised for prosperity, ready to embrace a new era of growth.

Việt Nam's pledges went beyond rhetoric. The country is actively contributing to UN bodies like the Human Rights Council, the International Law Commission, and UNESCO. It is also spearheading initiatives such as hosting the October 2025 signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime and chairing the 2026 Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Việt Nam's ongoing role in UN peacekeeping further cements its status as a responsible global player.

A diplomatic milestone came with the signing of a Joint Communiqué with Tuvalu, making Việt Nam one of the few nations with diplomatic ties across the entire UN membership.

On the bilateral front, President Cường's meetings with US officials, Congress, local authorities, and major corporations carried a message of forward-looking partnership as the two nations mark 30 years of diplomatic ties and two years of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. These engagements fueled optimism about deepening ties to benefit businesses and citizens on both sides, Giang said.

Looking ahead, Giang said Việt Nam plans to maintain its active, responsible, creative role in the UN and other multilateral forums, with meticulous preparations underway for the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing in October.

Việt Nam will also deepen ties with global partners through cooperation in international bodies and regular dialogues on security, political, and regional and international issues.

Việt Nam and the US will maintain ongoing high-level exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, and investment, national defence and security, science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), transportation, and education and training. Both countries will also continue to address war consequences and engage in dialogues to resolve any remaining differences in their bilateral relations. — VNA/VNS