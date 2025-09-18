President Lương Cường’s visit to US creates new foundation for bilateral relations

As President Lương Cường and his spouse lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral meetings in the United States from September 21 to 24, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng spoke with Vietnam News Agency in Washington about the major milestones achieved in Việt Nam-US relations and the key areas poised for strong growth in the near future.

What is the significance of President Lương Cường’s participation in the UN General Assembly’s 80th Session General Debate alongside his bilateral engagements in the US?

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, a milestone for the world’s largest multilateral organisation. President Lương Cường’s attendance at the General Debate demonstrates Việt Nam’s strong support for multilateralism and respect for the UN. It is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to reaffirm its role as an active and responsible member of the international community, to present its views and share development experiences, and to contribute practical initiatives and solutions to global challenges such as peace, stability, sustainable development and climate change.

The President will also carry out a series of bilateral activities with the United States, spanning politics, economics, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges. The events coincide with the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties and the second anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development between the two countries. Such engagements will help maintain stability and further advance bilateral relations in a comprehensive manner in the coming years.

What key achievements have the two countries made since upgrading ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership two years ago?

The elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has created momentum and a framework for bilateral cooperation to achieve substantial results despite changes in leadership in both countries. Notably, mutual respect and attention have been strengthened, reflected in the maintenance and expansion of dialogue channels at all levels, particularly high-level exchanges.

There have been numerous meetings and telephone conversations between Vietnamese leaders and US Presidents, formerly Joe Biden and now Donald Trump. In recent months alone, there have been four phone calls between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Trump. The high-level contacts have laid the groundwork and set directions for the development of bilateral relations across multiple fields.

On economics, trade and investment, significant progress has been achieved. Bilateral trade turnover continues to grow strongly, with the US remaining Việt Nam’s largest export market. Washington has given priority to reciprocal trade negotiations with Việt Nam and both sides have reached high-level common understandings to guide specific talks, aiming to ensure more balanced and sustainable trade. Việt Nam continues to attract strong interest from US investors, particularly leading firms in technology, energy and logistics, while more Vietnamese enterprises are now looking to invest in the US.

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have also flourished, reflected in the increasing number of Vietnamese students and tourists in the US, thereby deepening mutual understanding between the two peoples.

In your view, which areas of cooperation between Việt Nam and the US hold the greatest potential for growth in the future?

Given the current regional and global dynamics as well as the strengths and aspirations of both nations, I believe the most promising areas of cooperation are first and foremost economics, trade and science-technology. The fields align with Việt Nam’s development needs, priorities and orientations in the new era while also fitting the US goal of diversifying and ensuring the sustainability of its supply chains. This opens opportunities for Việt Nam to become a trusted partner in global value chains, particularly in technology, clean energy and sustainable development.

Secondly, culture and tourism hold great potential. The year 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, presents an excellent opportunity for both countries to organise meaningful cultural events. Việt Nam is also promoting its creative industries and access to the US market and know-how could positively influence this sector’s growth.

Thirdly, education and training are vital. Việt Nam has a pressing need to develop high-quality human resources while the US offers advanced education and valuable experience. Expanding cooperation in the area would help enhance the quality of Việt Nam’s education and strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations’ peoples.

What are your expectations for the contribution of the Vietnamese community in the US to advancing bilateral ties?

The Vietnamese community in the US is increasingly dynamic, with many individuals achieving success across fields, particularly in science and technology and playing ever more important roles in American socio-political life. Most generations of overseas Vietnamese retain strong bonds with their homeland, looking towards Việt Nam and wishing to contribute to its development.

On that basis, I hope and expect the Vietnamese community will continue to serve as an effective bridge, making even greater contributions to advancing bilateral relations, strengthening mutual understanding and forging deeper connections, especially in economics, culture and education, between the peoples of the two countries.— VNS