State President’s attendance at UNGA 80 affirms Việt Nam’s commitment to multilateralism: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường’s upcoming attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and the High-level Week to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the UN in the US holds great significance and reaffirms Việt Nam’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the UN’s core values, said Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in New York, Việt stressed that the State leader’s presence not only reflects the Party and State’s strong attention to multilateral cooperation and the UN’s major agendas, but also affirms Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and comprehensive, extensive, and effective international integration.

The diplomat highlighted the significance of Việt Nam’s accession to the UN in 1977, noting that Việt Nam and the UN have been close partners, sharing aspirations and acting together on the path of development. From the early post-war years, the UN supported Việt Nam with humanitarian aid and reconstruction, and later, during the “Đổi mới” (renewal) period, and assisted in institutional building, law-making, and international integration across many fields. It can be said that the UN has been deeply engaged throughout Việt Nam’s reconstruction and renewal process and national development, he stressed.

At the UNGA, State President Cường is expected to underscore a message on honouring the value of peace, driving strong transformation to build a sustainable future, Việt said, noting that this is a sincere yet powerful message from a nation that has endured the pain and loss of war, as well as the hardships of blockade and sanctions, and therefore deeply understands the priceless value of peace and international cooperation. Peace is the solid foundation for all social progress and development, and for ensuring a better, more sustainable future for all, he said.

This message also underscores Việt Nam’s strong determination to pursue its strategic goals - becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045; and the Southeast Asian nation’s commitment to working tirelessly and joining hands with all countries to shoulder shared responsibilities, overcome challenges, and drive bold transformations to build a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and sustainable world that ensures happiness and well-being for all people.

Regarding Việt Nam’s multilateral diplomacy and the country’s future contributions to the UN’s mission, Việt affirmed that Việt Nam has a solid foundation to confidently enter a new era – the era of the nation's rise. He stressed that this is built on the nation’s proud history and its strong development achievements, and is increasingly reinforced by an open foreign policy, comprehensive international integration, and the wise leadership of the Party and State.

According to the ambassador, in recent years, Việt Nam has achieved significant accomplishments, further enhancing its image in the eyes of international friends and affirming its role as an active, responsible, and proactive member of the UN. Việt Nam has also introduced many initiatives, demonstrating its readiness to shoulder common tasks and work with other nations to promote multilateralism and joint actions in a complex global environment.

This provides a solid foundation for Việt Nam to continue its extensive engagement and greater contributions at the UN, with a focus on promoting multilateralism, upholding international law and the UN Charter, making substantive contributions to maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and responding effectively to global challenges, especially climate action commitments, Việt said.

Việt Nam will also keep advancing its National Action Plan to implement the 2030 Agenda; and expand participation in UN peacekeeping operations, he added.

Việt Nam will also continue to seek and assume key positions within the UN, including serving as Chair of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 2026; and running for membership of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 tenure, and for a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.

Notably, in October 2025, Việt Nam will host the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội - the first UN convention to bear the name “Hà Nội convention”. Việt Nam will also support and contribute to UN reform efforts, aiming for a more streamlined, cohesive, and effective organisation, drawing on its own experience with the Delivering as One (DaO) initiative of UN agencies in Việt Nam.

Việt noted that the Politburo's Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context affirms its crucial role in national construction and defence. In this spirit, multilateral diplomacy, particularly Việt Nam’s participation and contributions at the UN will remain a key pillar of the country’s foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation. This approach helps advance comprehensive, effective integration and generates momentum for Việt Nam to confidently enter a new era of building a strong, prosperous, and happy nation.

The ambassador also spotlighted the importance and key features of UNGA 80, noting that it takes place in the context as the world and the UN are witnessing many changes and unprecedented challenges, so the theme of UNGA 80 and the agenda of its meetings are therefore highly timely and relevant.

He added that the event offers world leaders a chance to share views, propose solutions to global issues, shape a strategic vision for the UN, and work toward a more peaceful, prosperous, just, and sustainable world. — VNA/VNS