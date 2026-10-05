Abdominal ultrasound: what doctors are looking for

Dr Phạm Văn Thời*

When your doctor suggests an abdominal ultrasound, it’s natural to wonder what they are trying to check. In simple terms, this is a very common test that allows doctors to look at the organs inside the abdomen. It is safe, painless and does not involve radiation.

Understanding what the test looks for can help make the experience feel more comfortable and less uncertain.

What happens during an abdominal ultrasound?

An abdominal ultrasound uses sound waves to create images of internal organs. During the scan, a small handheld device is moved across the abdomen with the help of a gel. The process is non-invasive and usually takes only a short time.

Despite its simplicity, ultrasound can provide valuable information about multiple organs at once.

Which organs are examined?

Doctors usually examine the liver, gallbladder, kidneys, pancreas and spleen. In some cases, parts of the intestines and major blood vessels can also be seen. Each of these structures provides useful information that helps explain symptoms or detect early changes.

The liver is one of the key organs assessed. Doctors look for fatty changes, early signs of cirrhosis or any abnormal masses.

The gallbladder is another common focus, as it is often related to abdominal pain and ultrasound is very effective in detecting gallstones or inflammation.

The kidneys are evaluated for stones or blockage of urine flow, which can explain pain or infection.

The pancreas can be more difficult to see because of its position, but doctors still assess it for inflammation or other abnormalities when possible.

The spleen is also reviewed, and if it is enlarged, it may suggest infection or certain blood-related conditions.

Doctors also take a brief look at major blood vessels, especially the abdominal aorta, to check for abnormal dilatation (aneurysm). Although patients may not always be aware of this part of the examination, it can sometimes be an important and even life-saving finding.

Can ultrasound show intestinal problems?

Ultrasound can provide some information about the intestines, although it is not the main test for bowel problems. In some cases, it may show signs of inflammation, thickening of the bowel wall, or blockage. It can be helpful when there is concern about conditions such as appendicitis. However, gas in the intestines can limit visibility, so additional imaging may still be needed.

When is an abdominal ultrasound recommended?

Doctors commonly recommend this test in the following situations:

Symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating or digestive discomfort.

Suspected conditions involving the abdominal organs such as fatty liver or cirrhosis, gallstones or biliary disease, kidney stones or urinary obstruction

Further evaluation in situations such as jaundice, suspected abdominal masses, or when there is concern about fluid or infection within the abdomen

Abnormal laboratory findings, particularly related to liver or kidney function

Routine health check-ups

Monitoring known medical conditions

Because it is safe, non-invasive and readily available, ultrasound is commonly used as a first-line imaging test in a wide range of clinical situations.

Are there any limitations?

Like any medical test, ultrasound has its limitations. Factors such as body build or gas in the intestines can affect how clearly certain organs can be seen. When more detailed evaluation is required, additional imaging such as CT or MRI may be recommended.

Final thoughts

An abdominal ultrasound can be thought of as a first look inside the body. It helps detect potential problems early and guides the next steps in care. Understanding its purpose can make the experience feel more straightforward and less worrying. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Phạm Văn Thời is a diagnostic imaging physician at Family Medical Practice in HCM City, with over 20 years of experience in ultrasonography and diagnostic imaging.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in HCM City and completed advanced training in diagnostic imaging. He also holds an International Certificate in Radiology Fundamentals in collaboration with the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Dr Thời is known for his careful and thorough approach, delivering accurate, high-quality imaging to support patient care.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit Family Medical Practice in HCM City to consult with Dr Pham Van Thoi.

To book an appointment, please call (028) 3744 2000 (FMP - Thảo Điền), or email ~d2.reception@vietnammedicalpractice.com.