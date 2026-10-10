Lacquer painting exhibition brings 62 works to HCM City

HCM CITY — Sixty-three lacquer paintings by 20 artists are being showcased at the second edition of the Dòng Chảy Sơn Mài (The Confluence) art exhibition at Toong workspace in HCM City’s Xuân Hào Ward, which launched on October 10.

Co-organised by Toong workspace, Gốc Creation and Trần Có Art Space, the exhibition features three concept display spaces with diverse themes, from landscapes and slice-of-life scenes to abstract artworks that carry elements of folk culture, religion and self-reflection.

According to a member of the exhibition’s organising board, the goal is to spread affection for and promote lacquer painting art, bringing it closer to the public.

Each artist here comes from a different background, reflecting a distinct perspective on life and personal experience in their artworks.

Mai Kim Oanh, a participating artist, said her current work displayed at the exhibition holds significant meaning to her, as they help her preserve images of her daughter in her youth.

She is showing two works here, one of which won a promising talent prize from the HCM City Fine Arts Association at the 2026 Traditional Lacquer Painting Exhibition on September.

Alain Jacquemin, a Belgian visitor, said he has always been interested in Việt Nam lacquer paintings and goes to exhibitions whenever he can.

He said some of the artworks here are quite impressive and he plans to purchase some of them in the upcoming period.

The exhibition lasts till November 10. — VNS