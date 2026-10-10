Hà Nội’s autumn charms visitors with scenery, food and memories

HÀ NỘI — Golden sunshine, cool breezes and pleasant weather make October an ideal time to explore Hà Nội. From the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake to traditional eateries and quiet corners, the capital’s autumn charm lies in its scenery, cuisine and blend of historic character and modern urban life.

Hoàn Kiếm Lake remains a popular attraction, with colourful flowerbeds drawing residents and tourists for walks and photos. Visitors can continue through the Old Quarter, explore cafés in old buildings and sample local favourites such as phở and bún chả.

Maria Lucrecia, 62, from Manila, visiting Hà Nội for the second time, praised its pleasant weather, friendly people and food. Her companion, Myrna Diana, 48, on her first visit, enjoyed walking around the city and eating phở every morning. Cecilia, 56, from Australia, was impressed by the autumn weather and the distinctive designs of small street-side shops.

For Nguyễn Việt Dũng, 83, who now lives in Hồ Chí Minh City, returning to Hà Nội was a chance to revisit familiar streets, meet childhood friends and enjoy favourite dishes such as bún chả and Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls. Bùi Quang Đạo, whose family has roots in the former Cơ Xá settlement, recalled a quieter Hà Nội in the past, while noting that the city’s character continues to evolve. For visitors and former residents alike, autumn brings together the capital’s landscapes, flavours and memories.

In September, Vietnam Airlines and Hà Nội launched the Touching Hà Nội’s Autumn campaign under the message One autumn, five senses, countless emotions, combining seasonal specialities such as Vòng village green rice flakes and ripe persimmons with music, sports and outdoor activities.

Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Đặng Anh Tuấn said Hà Nội’s cultural heritage, cuisine and urban life offered opportunities to develop new tourism products. Phạm Tuấn Long, Director of Hà Nội’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the campaign helped promote the capital’s cultural and historical values.

However, tourists’ feedback points to areas for improvement, including litter in public spaces and communication difficulties at some eateries. Better environmental management, public facilities and visitor services will be essential to sustaining Hà Nội’s appeal beyond the autumn season.

Whether through a walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a traditional dish or a stroll through the Old Quarter, Hà Nội’s autumn offers both cherished memories and new discoveries. Preserving its cultural identity while improving infrastructure and services will help the capital turn seasonal charm into a lasting tourism attraction. — VNA/VNS