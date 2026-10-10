Quảng Trị to host week-long culture and tourism festival

QUẢNG TRỊ — The central province of Quảng Trị will host its 2026 Culture and Tourism Week from November 24-30 under the theme Splendours of a Land of Wonders, featuring cultural performances, hot-air balloon events, culinary activities and film screenings to promote local heritage and tourism.

The opening ceremony and an art programme under the same theme will take place on November 24 at Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in Phong Nha Commune, highlighting the UNESCO-listed natural heritage site and promoting cave exploration tours.

A major highlight will be the Quảng Trị 2026 International Hot Air Balloon Festival, scheduled for November 25-26 at the special national relic of Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel and November 27-28 along the southern bank of the Hiền Lương-Bến Hải special national relic site.

Cultural and culinary activities will also take place in Bến Hải Commune, Quảng Trị Ward, and Đồng Hới Ward throughout the week, showcasing local traditions and cuisine.

A mobile film week themed Vietnamese Cinema – Cultural Pride, Community Connections will bring screenings to mountainous communes. The final round of the first Quảng Trị Singing Festival is scheduled for November 19 in Đồng Hới Ward.

The activities coincide with Quảng Trị Culture Day and Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. Local authorities are also encouraged to organise community-based events that reflect local traditions and promote public participation.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoàng Xuân Tân urged relevant agencies to wrap up preparations, emphasising activities that encourage residents, businesses, and visitors to join in and enjoy the local cultural events.

He also urged businesses to develop distinctive, sustainable tourism products, services and souvenirs that showcase Quảng Trị’s identity.

The festival aims to promote the province’s heritage, mobilise social resources for tourism development and establish Quảng Trị as an attractive destination with a distinctive cultural identity. — VNA/VNS