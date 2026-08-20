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Tourism industry diversifies offerings for five-day National Day holiday

August 20, 2026 - 19:28
Travel companies are focusing on short two- to four-day trips, flexible packages and experience-driven itineraries, with beach destinations, highland retreats and cultural attractions among the top choices.
Travel companies are focusing on short two- to four-day trips. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's tourism industry is stepping up efforts to capture demand during the five-day National Day holiday, with businesses rolling out more diverse and personalised domestic travel products.

Travel companies are focusing on short two- to four-day trips, flexible packages and experience-driven itineraries, with beach destinations, highland retreats and cultural attractions among the top choices.

ADAVIGO is prioritising quality over tour volume, promoting personalised journeys, family holidays and flexible resort packages. Highland destinations such as Điện Biên, Sơn La, Hà Giang and Tà Xùa are also attracting travellers seeking quieter, more immersive experiences.

HCM City is offering a range of cultural, sporting and culinary events during the holiday, including an exhibition marking the August Revolution and National Day from August 19 to September 5, the Food Industry Week 2026 from August 28 to September 5, and VnExpress Marathon Vũng Tàu 2026 on August 30–31.

The Saigontourist Group Cycling Festival for the Community will also connect central Hồ Chí Minh City with the outlying commune of Cần Giờ through a series of cycling activities on August 29–30.

Hồ Chí Minh City is increasingly emerging as a destination in its own right, supported by strong demand from domestic and international visitors. Hotel occupancy has exceeded 70 per cent while average room rates have risen 20 per cent year-on-year to around VNĐ2.4 million (US$91) per night.

The recent consolidation of provinces and cities is creating new opportunities to build integrated domestic tourism products by combining diverse landscapes and cultural resources within larger administrative areas.

Agoda data shows Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City ranked fifth and seventh among destinations most searched by Vietnamese travellers for the holiday.

With five consecutive days off, travellers have greater flexibility to tailor trips to their interests and budgets, giving domestic tourism a timely boost. — VNA/VNS

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