Culture helps strengthen Việt Nam- Laos ties

HÀ NỘI — Culture has once again demonstrated its role as a bridge connecting the people of Việt Nam and Laos, as an exhibition and performance programme on the practices of Then by ethnic groups of the Tày – Thái ethnic language family drew audiences in Vientiane from August 17–19.

Held at the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in Laos, the programme featured 54 photographs, 119 representative artefacts and 12 excerpts from Then rituals, arranged around five themes covering traditional settlements and rice farming, weaving and indigo-dyed brocade, Then practices, the preservation of Then singing and the Tính lute, and performances of ancient Then pieces.

The exhibition offered Lao audiences an insight into the daily life and spiritual world of eight ethnic groups in Việt Nam belonging to the Tày–Thái language family: Tày, Thái, Nùng, Lào, Lự, Bố Y, Sán Chay and Giáy. It also highlighted cultural similarities rooted in traditional wet-rice cultivation, including stilt houses, indigo-dyed clothing and irrigation systems.

Then, inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019, is more than a spiritual practice. Combining singing, music, dance and traditional handicrafts, it conveys people's aspirations for health, happiness, favourable weather and good harvests.

Tô Thị Thu Trang, Director of the Museum of the Cultures of Việt Nam's Ethnic Groups, said Then was chosen as a cultural “messenger” because its values can reach Lao audiences through shared cultural roots and spiritual traditions.

She said the exhibition aims not only to introduce Vietnamese heritage but also to help people in both countries recognise cultural similarities that have been preserved across generations, thereby contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Văn Thọ said he was deeply moved by the attentive response of Lao audiences to the Tính lute melodies and Then singing. He noted that although ancient Then can be difficult to understand even in Việt Nam, many Lao spectators appeared to follow and respond naturally to the performances, reflecting cultural and linguistic affinities between the two countries' people.

Xaythanith Somphavanh, an official from the Lao Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was particularly impressed by a ritual for calling back the soul and tying threads around the wrist, which she said bears striking similarities to Laos' sacred Baci (Soukhwan) ceremony. She stressed that such similarities reveal shared cultural roots and values, and underscored the importance of preserving and passing these traditions on to younger generations.

The programme also featured performances by Nguyễn Văn Thọ, the Đội Hoa Club and other folk artisans, with the deep sound of the Tính lute, rhythmic percussion and Then melodies recreating the spiritual atmosphere of the heritage.

The warm reception from Vientiane audiences showed how cultural traditions can transcend language barriers. The shared values of Then and Baci – respect for ancestors, family bonds, harmony with nature and aspirations for peace and prosperity – continue to provide a meaningful cultural foundation for strengthening friendship between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS