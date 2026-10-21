Autumn Economic Forum 2026 to unlock new growth engines and investment opportunities

HCM CITY — According to the press conference announcing the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026), held in HCM City on October 20, the four-day event running from October 26 to 29 will feature 21 sessions, 16 sideline activities and 300 presentations by domestic and international experts.

With the theme “Collaboration in a New Era”, AEF 2026 is a high-level policy dialogue hosted and convened by the HCM City People’s Committee, with the main forum on October 27-28 co-branded with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre in HCM City.

AEF 2026 opens up a multidimensional space for interaction among governments, businesses and experts, promoting investment opportunities, strategies and technology transfer.

The content of AEF 2026 focuses on four pillars: the role of megacities; breakthrough technologies and innovation ecosystems; new models of co-operation in a new era; and the pioneering role of the private sector in driving growth and innovation.

It will feature thematic sessions on topics that directly shape new growth drivers, including the digital economy, strategic technology, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), innovation, finance, sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability.

Key highlights of the event include the High-Level Plenary Session, a 60-minute dialogue with Việt Nam's Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, and a dialogue among ministerial-level leaders, all scheduled for October 28.

There are also side events such as the fourth HCM City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition Space 2026 (GRECO 2026), which provides visitors with solutions in artificial intelligence, robotics, high-tech agriculture, energy and smart cities on Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street during the four days of the forum.

Meanwhile, the Rising Star Arena at the Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre will serve as a platform for businesses and start-ups to showcase breakthrough technologies and innovative solutions, with presentations rotating across four bespoke stages on October 27.

Lê Trường Duy, director of the HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR) and representative of the AEF 2026 Organising Committee, said that about 20 sideline meetings are expected between Vietnamese Government officials, HCM City leaders and invited delegates.

There is confirmed attendance from international organisations such as the United Nations, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, the International Labour Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The forum organiser also received positive responses and confirmed attendance from seven Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of various countries, along with 160 delegations from science, technology and innovation centres worldwide and about 500 international businesses, business associations, diplomatic and consular officials in Việt Nam.

Besides, many high-level officials from around the world, including Qatar, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Myanmar and India, will attend the event.

IDuy said that during AEF 2026, there are two events expected to take place, including the announcement of 12 FDI projects with total registered capital of more than US$13 billion and of the 10 newest members of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City. — VNS