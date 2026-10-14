Bắc Ninh plans to transform industrial hub into Việt Nam’s semiconductor centre

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh is leveraging its strategic location, well-developed industrial infrastructure and dynamic business ecosystem to pursue its ambition of becoming a national centre for semiconductor manufacturing.

Semiconductors are widely regarded as the backbone of the global digital economy and high-tech industries. As the world enters an era of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation, deeper integration into the semiconductor value chain is becoming both an opportunity and a necessity for localities with established industrial bases.

Over four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), Bắc Ninh has transformed from a predominantly agricultural province into one of the northern region’s most dynamic growth poles. Industry has consistently been the main engine of economic growth, accounting for a substantial share of the local economy and budget revenue.

As it enters a new phase of development, Bắc Ninh has identified high-tech manufacturing, green industry and, in particular, semiconductors as key priorities.

The city is home to more than 3,600 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital exceeding US$52 billion, attracting investors from technologically advanced economies and regions, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States and the European Union. The presence of major corporations such as Samsung, Canon, Foxconn, Goertek and Amkor has strengthened Bắc Ninh’s position in global manufacturing and laid the groundwork for deeper participation in the semiconductor value chain.

Phạm Hoàng Sơn, Chairman of the Bắc Ninh municipal People’s Committee, said the city was not only an attractive destination for global electronics and semiconductor corporations but also an important link in the region, linking Hà Nội with Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Thái Nguyên and other major industrial centres in the north.

This strategic location gives Bắc Ninh advantages in attracting investment, developing logistics and participating in global supply chains.

The city’s business ecosystem comprises tens of thousands of FDI enterprises and domestic private businesses. These companies provide a foundation for developing networks of supporting industries, gradually increasing localisation rates and retaining more value within the local economy, particularly in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors.

In pursuit of double-digit economic growth in line with the goals of the 14th National Party Congress, Bắc Ninh has identified digital infrastructure, transport infrastructure and industrial infrastructure as three key pillars.

The coordinated development of high-tech industrial parks, free trade zones, logistics centres, smart urban areas and research and training facilities is expected to create a solid foundation for the semiconductor industry to expand.

Building a semiconductor ecosystem

Building on its industrial strengths, Bắc Ninh has attracted and advanced several large-scale semiconductor-related projects.

One notable example is Victory Giant Technology’s semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant in VSIP Bắc Ninh II Industrial Park, with total investment of US$900 million. Officially commencing operations in the second quarter of 2026, the plant is expected to produce around 62 million units annually, with estimated production value exceeding $400 million.

At Yên Phong I Industrial Park, Micro Commercial Components has invested $90 million in a project that began trial operations in the first quarter of 2025. The company is planning to expand its operations in the coming years.

HongKong Fingu Development Company Limited’s project at Yên Phong II-C Industrial Park focuses on communications equipment for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G circuits, automotive sensors and semiconductor chips, with annual capacity reaching hundreds of thousands of products. Together, these projects are helping to develop a broader manufacturing chain spanning components, packaging, testing and high-tech applications.

Seojin Vietnam Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of the Republic of Korea’s Seojin System Group, is implementing eight investment projects at Song Khê – Nội Hoàng Industrial Park, with total capital exceeding $900 million. Seven projects are already operational, employing around 11,000 workers and expected to contribute nearly VNĐ310 billion to the state budget in 2025.

Recognising Bắc Ninh’s growth potential, the group decided in early 2026 to invest in an additional plant manufacturing semiconductor products and high-tech energy storage systems.

Kim Tae Hong, director of Seojin Vietnam Co, Ltd, said Bắc Ninh had significant potential to develop its semiconductor industry thanks to its favourable investment environment, dynamic administration and well-established high-tech industrial ecosystem.

The company is accelerating production to meet orders amid rising market demand, he said.

Gernot Fattinger, vice president of technology at US-based Qorvo, also expressed strong confidence in the potential of Bắc Ninh’s semiconductor industry. With AI and digital technologies emerging as global trends, the city has the conditions needed to develop the sector, he said.

Next generation of semiconductor professionals

To achieve its ambition of becoming a leading national centre for semiconductor training, research and development, Bắc Ninh is placing a strong emphasis on developing a highly skilled workforce.

Đào Quang Khải, vice chairman of the Bắc Ninh municipal People’s Committee, said the city was developing a university-oriented urban area and seeking to attract reputable educational institutions. It is also working to align vocational education with businesses’ workforce needs through a cooperation model involving the State, educational institutions and enterprises.

At the same time, the city is promoting the establishment of a regional centre for high-quality workforce training and research and development (R&D) centres serving the semiconductor industry and next-generation electronic equipment manufacturing.

Alongside workforce development policies, Bắc Ninh is introducing targeted incentives to attract high-quality investment. These include shortening investment procedure processing times by at least one-third, ensuring a stable electricity supply, and prioritising land and infrastructure for high-tech projects.

The city also plans to develop shared infrastructure for semiconductor research and technology development, enabling businesses to pursue projects involving specialised chip integration and next-generation electronic devices.

With its strong industrial base, extensive business ecosystem and firm commitment to development, Bắc Ninh is seeking to establish itself as a strategic destination for the semiconductor industry and help Việt Nam secure a more important position in global high-tech value chains. — VNS