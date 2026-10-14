Việt Nam extends anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn for five years

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has extended anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn imports from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia for another five years, with rates ranging from 3.36 per cent to 54.9 per cent.

Approved under the ministry’s Decision 2652/QD-BCT on October 13, the extension will take effect from October 16, 2026 through October 15, 2031, following a final review of existing trade measures.

The duties were initially imposed in October 2021 on certain polyester filament yarn products originating from the four countries.

According to the ministry, the review found that the measures had helped create fairer competition, support domestic producers and maintain production capacity, while contributing to employment and the development of the domestic textile and garment supply chain.

Imports from India, Indonesia and Malaysia fell significantly compared with the beginning of the review period.

The ministry also found that the imported products continued to be dumped in the Vietnamese market and that dumping could continue or recur if the duties were removed.

Without the measures, imports could rise rapidly at lower prices, putting pressure on domestic producers through price undercutting and price suppression, the ministry said.

Although some domestic industry indicators have improved, producers continue to face challenges involving output, capacity utilisation, market share, inventories, profitability, labour productivity, investment and cash flow.

The ministry also cited the large production and export capacity of some countries under investigation, including China, and trade defence measures imposed by certain third markets on the products concerned. These factors could increase the risk of trade diversion towards Việt Nam if the duties expire.

The extension is intended to prevent further injury to the domestic polyester filament yarn industry from dumped imports, the ministry said. — BIZHUB/VNS