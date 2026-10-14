High-quality train service launched to boost Sài Gòn-Nha Trang rail tourism

HCM CITY — The Railway Transport Joint Stock Company launched its upgraded SNT1/SNT2 train service on the Sài Gòn-Nha Trang route early this week at Sài Gòn Railway Station in HCM City.

The service is intended to improve transport quality and encourage railway travel.

The operator has refurbished 32 carriages for the service, including four-berth and six-berth sleeper compartments as well as a dining carriage.

The interior design features cream and blue colour schemes, and all bedding, mattresses and window curtains have been replaced.

Upgrades across the carriages include new lighting and sound systems, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour CCTV security cameras.

Carriage number 11907 has been fitted with a new air-distribution system to reduce noise and allow passengers to adjust compartment temperatures.

In the 24-berth soft-sleeper carriages, designated photo areas and automatic vending machines have been installed.

The dining carriage is centrally positioned in the train layout for passenger access.

Train crew members have received customer service and basic English training.

Under the operating schedule, the SNT2 train departs Sài Gòn Station at 9.45pm and arrives at Nha Trang Station at 5.40am the next day.

The SNT1 train leaves Nha Trang Station at 8.20pm and arrives at Sài Gòn Station at 5.00am the following morning.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Lê Văn Chiến, deputy general director of the Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, said the SNT1/SNT2 service was part of the railway sector's ongoing efforts to offer passengers safe, convenient and environmentally friendly travel options.

He said HCM City was a major economic, commercial and tourism hub, while Nha Trang in Khánh Hòa Province was a renowned coastal destination attracting numerous domestic and international visitors.

“The upgraded service was expected to meet rising travel demands between the two localities and enhance the appeal of railway travel.”

Diệp Anh Tuấn, a member of the Board of Members of the Việt Nam Railway Corporation, stressed the need for maintaining consistent service quality on every trip.

He said the corporation would focus on safety standards while working with travel firms to combine train journeys with tourism packages.

In the coming period, it plans to partner with tour operators to offer bundled packages including rail tickets, accommodation and destination tours.

The railway sector has recently upgraded several passenger routes, including the Thống Nhất express services (SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8), the SE19/SE20 train between Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, the SE21/SE22 service between Đà Nẵng and HCM City, and carriages with 180-degree rotating seats on the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng line.

It has also introduced heritage-focused travel options, including the "Central Heritage Connection" between Huế and Đà Nẵng and the "Phong Nha-Ancient Capital of Huế" routes. — VNS