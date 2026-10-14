Outstanding HCM City Enterprises and Entrepreneurs awards given away

HCM CITY — HCM City honoured 100 enterprises and 96 business leaders for their performance, contributions to society, and commitment to sustainable development at a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of Việt Nam Entrepreneurs’ Day on October 13.

The HCM City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) organised the ceremony to present the 2026 Outstanding HCM City Enterprises and Entrepreneurs awards.

The biennial awards recognise enterprises that comply with state regulations, achieve strong business results, pursue sustainable growth, protect the environment and contribute to social welfare and the city’s development.

They also honour entrepreneurs who demonstrate innovation, effective management and a commitment to creating value for their communities.

This year’s selection placed emphasis on environmental, social and governance practices, digital transformation, the adoption of new technology, innovative management and efforts to explore new markets.

The 100 winning enterprises reported combined owners’ equity of nearly VNĐ119.5 trillion (US$4.6 billion), total revenues of VNĐ484.6 trillion ($18.7 billion) and after-tax profits of VNĐ40.3 trillion ($1.6 billion) over 2024, 2025 and the first half of 2026, the period under review.

They paid taxes of VNĐ41.6 trillion, provided jobs to 69,217 people and spent a combined VNĐ563 billion on social welfare activities.

Mai Hữu Tín, chairman of HUBA, said business success should be measured not only by revenue, assets and market share, but also by reputation and trust.

“An outstanding entrepreneur is recognised not only for what they have achieved, but also for the value they create for others and the community.”

He added that the awards recognise past achievements while placing expectations on businesses to make further contributions.

HCM City is entering a new phase of development, bringing greater opportunities and higher expectations for its business community, he said.

Rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence, increasingly stringent green standards and changes in global supply chains are reshaping the business environment, he pointed out.

“Businesses in the city must accelerate innovation, improve management, raise productivity and expand their global reach.”

Digital transformation should help businesses operate more efficiently, better understand customers and make decisions faster, while green transformation should strengthen their competitiveness over the coming decades, he said.

Investment in people remains equally important, as workforce quality would ultimately determine how far a business can go, he said.

HUBA would focus on conveying businesses’ concerns to the city government, helping local companies build links and participate in value chains, supporting digital and green transformation, and expanding trade promotion and access to markets, he added.

Nguyễn Công Vinh, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, praised the business community for creating wealth and jobs, contributing to the economy, and working with the city government to address urban development challenges.

He said the city would prioritise improving its investment and business environment and strengthening connections among industrial, commercial, service, logistics and innovation hubs to develop larger and more competitive value chains.

He urged municipal government agencies to work more closely with businesses, simplify administrative procedures and resolve bottlenecks involving land, investment, construction and infrastructure, while improving access to capital, technology, skilled labour and markets.

Businesses should improve productivity and management, accelerate digital and green transformation, and invest in their workforce, and large enterprises should take the lead in building links with small- and medium-sized businesses, start-ups and research and training institutions, he added.

Quách Kim Loan, one of the award winners and CEO of DP Tâm Đan, said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of her company to pursue sustainable growth and contribute to the city’s development.

The trading company is promoting green practices by creating an environmentally friendly workplace, raising environmental awareness, and using biodegradable packaging.

Saigon Co.op won the Outstanding HCM City Enterprise award. A spokesperson for the co-operative said it recognises the company’s business performance and the contribution of a Vietnamese retail brand that has served the city and generations of consumers. — BIZHUB/VNS