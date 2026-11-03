Forum promotes financial innovation alongside systemic safety

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam-UK Economic Forum 2026, themed “Fintech, Financial Stability and Systemic Resilience”, took place in Hà Nội on Tuesday, bringing together policymakers, experts, scholars and representatives of financial institutions, businesses and international organisations from both countries.

The event was organised by the University of Economics & Business (UEB) under Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, in coordination with its partners.

In her opening remarks, UEB Vice Rector Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thúy said the global financial system is undergoing profound transformation, with fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, digital assets and open finance reshaping the delivery and supervision of financial services. While these technologies help reduce transaction costs, improve efficiency and broaden access to financial services, their rapid adoption also creates risks involving cybersecurity, data protection, AI models, third-party technology providers and the growing interconnectedness of financial systems.

Thuy stressed that innovation must go hand in hand with effective risk management, adaptive institutional frameworks and the capacity to maintain essential services during disruptions.

She noted that digital transformation has moved beyond mobile banking, electronic payments and process automation, with AI increasingly applied in fraud detection, credit scoring and portfolio management, while open banking and application programming interfaces (APIs) are expanding financial service delivery.

As financial institutions become more interconnected and reliant on external technology infrastructure, disruptions can quickly trigger operational, liquidity and reputational risks, potentially threatening financial stability. Accordingly, institutions must not only work to prevent disruptions but also ensure the continuity of critical services and rapidly restore operations when interruptions occur.

Sharing the UK's experience, Alexandra Smith, Chargé d'Affaires of the British Embassy in Việt Nam, described economic and financial cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

She highlighted opportunities for cooperation in developing the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, saying the UK is ready to share its expertise, drawing on London's position as a leading global financial centre.

Potential areas of collaboration include financial services, capital markets, financial management, green finance and fintech, she said, adding that digital payments, AI and other emerging technologies could improve efficiency, expand financial access and promote financial inclusion, according to the diplomat.

However, innovation needs appropriate safeguards to protect consumers, maintain financial stability and strengthen confidence in the financial system, she noted.

Smith also shared the UK's experience from the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory sandbox, which enables businesses to test innovative financial products and services in a controlled environment. She emphasised responsible technology adoption, stronger cybersecurity and enhanced operational resilience.

She noted that the financial sector's development depends not only on technology, investment and infrastructure but also on strong institutions, skilled human resources and knowledge sharing. Universities therefore have an important role in research, policy dialogue, workforce development and international academic cooperation.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam and the UK have considerable potential to deepen cooperation in fintech, AI applications in financial services, green finance, governance, professional training and capacity building. Joint research could also help address emerging challenges and develop practical solutions, Smith added.

Forum discussions covered financial technology, stability and systemic resilience; governance, regulation and risk management in digital finance; and emerging technologies, monetary stability and financial inclusion.

The event aimed to generate recommendations for developing a financial system that encourages innovation while ensuring safety and strengthening resilience amid rapid technological change. — VNA/VNS