International Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Some 400 brands from 11 countries and territories are taking part in the 24th Việt Nam International Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG) that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

They include sellers and buyers of new technologies and source solutions.

As the textile and garment industry undergoes a digital transformation, the expo focuses on smart manufacturing, AI-driven automation and sustainable practices.

It will team up with top industry associations, including the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association, the HCM City Association of Garment-Textile-Embroidery-Knitting, the HCM City Leather and Footwear Association and the Vietnam Cotton & Spinning Association, to host seminars during the expo.

Industry insiders will discuss practical, must-know strategies to help textile, garment, and footwear manufacturers build a smarter, greener and world-class supply chain.

VTG is being held concurrently with the Vietnam International Footwear Machinery & Material Industry Exhibition, the 24th Vietnam International Textile & Apparel Accessories Exhibition and Vietnam International Dyeing & Chemical Industry Exhibition.

The combination of four exhibitions covers the entire production chain from weaving and dyeing to garment and footwear manufacturing, and showcases automated machinery, fabrics, eco-friendly chemicals, innovative accessories, digital solutions and other products.

According to the National Statistics Office, the country’s textile and garment exports were worth nearly US$27 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 1.6 per cent year-on-year.

As the market continues to grow, manufacturers are seeking to strengthen competitiveness and meet rising demands for quality, speed, and flexibility, making investment in automated, efficient, high-precision machinery increasingly important.

Organised by VINEXAD Advertising & Trade Fair JSC in cooperation with Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd, the expos at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until Saturday. — BIZHUB/VNS