PVI Insurance, SAVICO partner to streamline motor insurance services

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) and Saigon General Service Corporation (SAVICO) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to integrate motor insurance with vehicle distribution, inspection and repair services, aiming to improve customer service and strengthen their business networks.

Under the agreement, the two companies will coordinate insurance consultation, claims assessment and vehicle repairs, while promoting data sharing and digitalisation to streamline procedures and reduce the time needed to settle claims.

Insurance advice will be integrated into vehicle sales at SAVICO showrooms, enabling customers to understand coverage, exclusions, authorised repair conditions and deductibles before purchasing policies. Products and services will be tailored to different customer groups, including first-time car buyers, experienced vehicle owners and businesses operating commercial fleets.

For fleet operators, the cooperation will focus on managing financial risks and reducing vehicle downtime to minimise disruption to business operations.

When an accident or other insured incident occurs, PVI Insurance and SAVICO’s service centres will exchange information, assess damage and agree on repair plans through direct coordination and information technology applications. The process is designed to reduce the need for customers to act as intermediaries between insurers and repair shops, while improving transparency in documentation, claims procedures and compensation items.

The two companies will also coordinate assistance, damage assessment and repairs nationwide through PVI Insurance’s network of 49 member units and SAVICO’s network of authorised dealerships and service centres. This is expected to support customers who experience vehicle problems outside the locations where they purchased their cars or normally reside.

Expanding after-sales services

The partnership also aims to strengthen SAVICO’s after-sales services by linking vehicle sales with insurance, damage assessment, repairs and claims settlement.

Closer coordination is expected to encourage customers to return to authorised dealerships and service centres for maintenance and repairs, helping the network maintain long-term customer relationships and generate more stable service revenue.

The companies also plan to promote digitalisation in service quality management and operational data sharing to standardise procedures, improve transparency and enhance the efficiency of repair facilities.

PVI Insurance reported revenue of more than VNĐ25 trillion (US$962 million) in the first nine months of 2026 and is targeting total revenue of VNĐ30 trillion for the full year. It has charter capital of VNĐ5 trillion and holds an A- financial strength rating, with a stable outlook, from international rating agency AM Best. The rating has been maintained for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026.

The insurer operates 49 member units and a nationwide customer service centre network. It is also a leading non-life insurer in Việt Nam by market share.

SAVICO is a major multi-brand vehicle distributor and service provider, operating authorised dealerships for brands including Toyota, Ford, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai and Honda, as well as commercial vehicle brands.

Its network covers Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Cần Thơ and other key provinces and cities, serving individual customers, households and businesses operating vehicle fleets.

The partnership brings together PVI Insurance’s insurance expertise, financial capacity and claims assessment services with SAVICO’s vehicle distribution network and repair facilities. — BIZHUB/VNS