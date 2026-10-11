Rikkeisoft expands cybersecurity operations in Japan with LAC partnership

TOKYO — Vietnamese technology company Rikkeisoft marked its 10th anniversary in Japan on October 9 by announcing a comprehensive cybersecurity partnership with LAC Co Ltd and launching a dedicated cybersecurity business, as it expands into AI and other technology sectors.

The Rikkei Global Summit 2026, held at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba under the theme “The Next X – A New Chapter of Partnership”, brought together more than 1,000 guests from around 500 businesses, partners and international organisations.

Founded in 2016, Rikkei Japan initially focused on offshore software development for the Japanese market. Rikkeisoft has since expanded into technology consulting, AI solutions and digital transformation.

Chairman Tạ Sơn Tùng said the company aimed to shift from supplying software engineers to providing AI-powered solutions and expertise, supporting clients from consultancy and implementation to operations and maintenance.

Its priorities include AI, robotics, cybersecurity and the modernisation of legacy systems, alongside solutions for manufacturing, finance, real estate, human resources and retail. The company also aims to pursue an initial public offering in Japan and, in the longer term, inclusion in the Nikkei 225 index.

At the summit, Rikkeisoft and LAC, a cybersecurity company under Japan’s KDDI Group, announced a comprehensive business cooperation agreement to combine LAC’s cybersecurity expertise with Rikkeisoft’s technology development and implementation capabilities.

The partnership aims to provide cybersecurity services to customers in Japan, with potential expansion into Việt Nam and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The two companies also plan to develop cybersecurity talent by linking LAC Security Academy with Rikkeisoft’s university network.

Rikkeisoft also launched RK Global Cyber (RGC), a unit specialising in cybersecurity solutions and services. Former Japanese deputy minister Yasuhide Nakayama, who has held positions in the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Office, will serve as a strategic adviser. He addressed the summit on cybersecurity challenges.

The event also saw Rikkeisoft sign memoranda of understanding and announce strategic partnerships across four areas: software development, AI and digital transformation; AI and robotics; cybersecurity; and education and ecosystem development.

Partners include Aidem, Honest, Mitsui Knowledge Industry, Jizai, Toa Soken Fund, Việt Nam Japan University and the National Innovation Centre. Aidem and Honest aim to achieve cooperation values of ¥2 billion and ¥1 billion, respectively, over five years.

The agreements are intended to strengthen technology cooperation, talent development and business links between Việt Nam and Japan, as Rikkeisoft seeks to become a comprehensive technology partner rather than solely a software services provider. —VNS