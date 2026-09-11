Việt Nam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico led by Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Hải paid a working visit to Veracruz state and attended the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress on September 7-9.

During the visit, Hải held working sessions with Ernesto Pérez Astorga, head of the Veracruz Economic Development and Ports Authority, and Carlos Andrés Morales Mar, director general of AEEnergia Veracruz (AEV).

He also attended and addressed a dialogue with the local business community and met with businesses interested in the Vietnamese market, according to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Mexico.

At the meetings, the ambassador briefed on Việt Nam's notable socio-economic development achievements and proposed expanding cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Veracruz in areas where both sides have strengths, including trade, investment, supply chain connectivity, logistics, ports, energy, industry, agriculture, science-technology, culture and tourism.

For his part, Astorga spoke highly of Việt Nam's development achievements and agreed with the ambassador's proposals. He said the Veracruz authorities would consider developing a specific cooperation programme with Việt Nam based on the strengths, needs and similarities of the two sides in economic and trade development.

At the dialogue with the Vietnamese Embassy delegation, a number of Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Việt Nam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

The Veracruz International Energy Congress is an annual event organised by the Veracruz government in coordination with the AEV and Mexico's Ministry of Energy (SENER). It brings together Mexican regulatory agencies, national energy corporations such as Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), domestic and foreign private businesses, and leading experts to discuss policies, investment opportunities and new technologies.

The visit came as Việt Nam and Mexico are seeking to expand economic and trade relations. Strengthening connections with localities with advantages in ports, energy and industry such as Veracruz could open up new opportunities for businesses of the two countries, particularly in areas related to supply chains, logistics and trade. — VNA/VNS