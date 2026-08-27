Prime Minister urges Samsung to partner in enhancing technological capability

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government wants Samsung to remain a critical bridge and partner in enhancing technological capabilities, developing industries and integrating more deeply into global value chains, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, PM Hưng hailed Samsung’s substantial contributions to Việt Nam’s industry, manufacturing, exports, job creation and socio-economic development over the years, saying Việt Nam had gradually become one of Samsung’s major production bases in its global value chain.

He noted that Việt Nam was entering a new phase of development requiring faster and more sustainable growth, a shift in its growth model, economic restructuring and productivity gains driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. In this context, foreign investors, including Korean companies, are an important part of the economy.

Việt Nam’s new foreign investment strategy prioritises projects involving high technology, high added value, strong spillover effects and links with domestic firms. Under the Politburo’s Resolution 10-NQ/TW, the focus is shifting from capital attraction to strategic investment and from standalone projects to industry clusters, value chains and innovation ecosystems, PM Hưng noted.

Việt Nam wants to bolster cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in high-tech sectors, particularly semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, R&D, innovation and digital transformation, he said.

PM Hưng stressed that the Vietnamese Government was committed to ensuring policy stability, improving the business climate and guaranteeing openness, transparency, fair competition and the protection of foreign investors’ legitimate rights and interests. It was ready to provide all possible support to strategic investors such as Samsung and would consider appropriate incentives for its strategic and hi-tech projects in accordance with Vietnamese law, he added.

The leader asked Samsung to continue placing its trust in Việt Nam, regard the country as a long-term destination for investment, production and trade, and pursue higher-quality, higher-impact projects. He called for closer coordination with the Government and local firms to capitalise on the complementary strengths of the two economies.

PM Hưng said he wanted Samsung to expand its investment and improve operational quality, helping transform Việt Nam from a production base into a hub for technology, R&D and innovation.

The PM called for greater technological and innovation content in Samsung’s operations, moving beyond factory expansion towards more R&D, partnerships with universities and research institutions, engineer training and technology transfer. Việt Nam seeks not only capital, but also technology, knowledge, management expertise and new growth drivers, he said.

At the same time, the leader called on Samsung to deepen ties with Vietnamese companies, develop local suppliers, raise their technological and management standards, increase procurement of domestic goods and services, and further open its production and supply chains in Việt Nam, the RoK and globally to Vietnamese firms.

Roh, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its National Day and the national men’s football team on winning a second consecutive ASEAN Hyundai Cup title.

Citing shared history, culture and people-to-people ties, Roh said he expected bilateral relations to deepen and believed Việt Nam would achieve sustainable growth and innovation.

He revealed that Samsung’s mobile phone plants in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces had recorded US$500 billion in cumulative exports by the end of June, 17 years after production began in April 2009. The Galaxy Fold 8, launched in early August, has been well received in global markets, and Samsung expects double-digit growth through the end of the year. Its cumulative investment in Việt Nam reached $24 billion at the end of last year.

The CEO attributed the achievements to Samsung’s efforts and sustained support from the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, ministries, agencies and localities in removing obstacles.

Roh said Samsung strongly supported Việt Nam’s new foreign investment orientations and viewed the country not merely as a production base but as a strategic partner for R&D and high technology.

He said Samsung would continue expanding R&D investment in high-tech areas and supporting the development of Việt Nam’s technology workforce. The company is working with the Ministry of Industry and Trade on programmes to bring Vietnamese firms deeper into its global supply chain, he said.

Roh told his host that Samsung’s R&D centre in Hà Nội was expanding cooperation with Vietnamese universities and investing more in technological capabilities and talent development. Samsung would continue to contribute to R&D, talent development and the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises.

He emphasised that Việt Nam’s development was also Samsung’s development, while Samsung’s success was likewise Việt Nam’s success, and affirmed that Samsung would continue to stand alongside Việt Nam as a trusted partner. — VNA/VNS