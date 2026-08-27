Bia Saigon brings Vietnamese fans together in ASEAN Cup 2026 victory

HÀ NỘI — When Việt Nam lifted the ASEAN Cup 2026 trophy, millions of fans across the country erupted in celebration, united by a powerful sense of pride in the national team’s historic triumph.

Throughout the tournament, Bia Saigon helped bring fans together through their shared passion for football and support for the national team, creating spaces where communities could celebrate, cheer and experience the highs and lows of the campaign together.

From packed stands awash with red to community viewing events across the country, supporters came together throughout Việt Nam’s journey to the title.

Football brings communities together

For Quỳnh Hương, 26, from HCM City, watching the national team with friends has become a regular tradition whenever Việt Nam plays.

“Seeing the stands filled with red, hearing everyone chant together and knowing that millions of people are supporting the team makes me incredibly proud,” she said.

“Whenever there’s a match, our group usually gets together at a friend’s home, orders some food, chills a few bottles of Bia Saigon and watches the game together. The best moments are when everyone instinctively raises a glass to celebrate a goal, and when we encourage each other when things don’t go as planned.”

Football, she said, is about more than the result of a single match. It creates memorable moments that bring together families, friends and wider communities.

Bia Saigon, a brand familiar to generations of Vietnamese consumers, has sought to be part of those moments by creating opportunities for fans to share their emotions, rally behind the team and cheer together.

Thousands of supporters attended Bia Saigon’s public screening of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final, taking part in activities ahead of the decisive match on August 26.

As part of its campaign throughout the tournament, the brand invited fans nationwide to send messages of support to the national team, both in person and online. The messages were brought together in a special TIFO display reflecting fans’ hopes, support and affection for the team.

During the final on August 26, the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) presented Bia Saigon with a certificate recognising the first TIFO created from more than 10,000 messages of support from fans nationwide.

The milestone highlighted the campaign’s role in bringing supporters together and creating a collective show of encouragement for the national team.

Long-term commitment to Vietnamese football

Bia Saigon’s activities during ASEAN Cup 2026 form part of SABECO’s long-term commitment to Vietnamese football and its efforts to support the country’s sporting development on the regional and international stage.

Under the renewed partnership between Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), Bia Saigon will remain the exclusive beer partner of Việt Nam’s men’s, women’s and U23 national football teams for the 2026-29 period.

Lester Tan, General Director of SABECO, said Bia Saigon had grown alongside generations of Vietnamese people and was now helping showcase Vietnamese values to the world.

“That inspires us to continue supporting Vietnamese football as the teams pursue new milestones,” he said. “Together with VFF, we want to bring fans closer to the sport they love while helping create an environment where the next generation of players and supporters can grow, nurture their ambitions and reach further.”

By supporting the national teams and creating opportunities for fans to come together, Bia Saigon aims to remain part of the moments when football becomes more than a game, bringing millions of Vietnamese together through a shared sense of national pride. — VNS