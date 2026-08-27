Work starts on $17.8m coal processing plant in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin) on Thursday broke ground on a VNĐ469.6 billion (US$18 million) coal screening and processing plant in Quảng Ninh Province.

The plant will have a designed capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal a year, with construction expected to take two years and operations scheduled to begin in 2028.

The project is a key investment by Vinacomin in coal screening and processing. It is expected to contribute more than VNĐ382 billion to the State budget and create jobs and income for about 115 workers.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vinacomin Deputy General Director Nguyễn Văn Tuân said the plant is expected to improve coal quality, boost production and business efficiency and strengthen environmental protection.

It is also part of Vinacomin's strategy to develop centralised, integrated and modern coal screening and processing facilities, with the aim of increasing the value of coal products, improving resource efficiency and supporting the industry's sustainable development, Tuân said.

Vinacomin said the projects would create new momentum for development while demonstrating the group's responsibility toward the province's future growth.

It will closely oversee the project and coordinate with State agencies and local authorities to address difficulties arising during implementation, with the aim of ensuring timely completion, quality and operational efficiency. — BIZHUB/VNS