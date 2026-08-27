Digital workforce drives productivity gains

HÀ NỘI — Amid the strong development of the fourth industrial revolution, with digital technology serving as a key driver, the digital workforce has emerged as a crucial factor in boosting productivity and enhancing business competitiveness.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has approved a scheme on training and developing human resources in standards, metrology and quality, which is expected to bring about a breakthrough in workforce quality in the future.

Việt Nam has relatively favourable foundations for developing its digital workforce, with a high rate of internet use, rapidly developing digital infrastructure and good internet connectivity.

Meanwhile, the education and training system is gradually aligning with digital competency standards.

The Ministry of Education and Training's Circular No 02/2025 on the digital competency framework has established common standards and a clear legal framework for developing a workforce equipped with digital skills, technological capabilities, creativity and adaptability in the digital environment.

Lê Minh Tâm, director of the Quality Training Center under the Commission for the Standards, Metrology and Quality of Việt Nam, said the digital workforce is considered a core factor determining the effectiveness of socio-economic development and the standards, metrology and quality system.

In this field, digital human resources not only support State management but also directly help businesses improve productivity, product quality and competitiveness. Investments in technical infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence will struggle to deliver their full potential without a skilled workforce capable of working in a digital environment to develop, apply, assess and implement relevant activities, he said.

The scheme is expected to create a breakthrough in workforce quality aiming to train and provide further training for around 20,000 officials, public employees and workers in the standards, metrology and quality sector by 2030, while developing 1,500 specialists in national quality infrastructure.

It also seeks to develop modern training programmes, apply digital platforms and strengthen post-training competency assessments, contributing to the formation of a digital workforce.

According to Tâm, experts in the sector will need not only deep professional expertise but also foreign-language proficiency and digital skills to facilitate international integration and participate in developing standards at regional and international levels.

The Commission for the Standards, Metrology and Quality of Việt Nam will continue expanding cooperation with international organisations, promoting specialised training, expert exchanges and knowledge updates in line with advanced standards, he said.

Building a highly qualified workforce will not only help improve the national quality infrastructure but also create momentum for innovation, boost labor productivity and enhance the competitiveness of Việt Nam's economy in the new development period, he said.

Hoàng Hữu Hạnh, deputy director of the National Authority Of Digital Transformation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Việt Nam has identified national digital transformation. Digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and the digital workforce are pillars for the country's rapid and sustainable development.

The digital workforce is the decisive factor in determining the speed and success of this process, as a strong digital future is impossible without a large pool of high-quality digital talent, he said.

Việt Nam is making strong efforts to develop its digital workforce in both quantity and quality, particularly by attracting and nurturing digital talent capable of leading technological development, driving innovation and creating new business models, he said.

Strategic asset for productivity gains

Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation also calls for increased investment, reform and improvements in the quality of education and training to ensure a high-quality workforce capable of meeting the requirements of science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

However, in reality, many businesses have invested in technology but lack high-quality personnel with digital skills and a digital mindset who can adapt to working in a digital environment and turn digital human resources into a genuine driver of productivity.

Lê Thị Hoài Thương, director of Public Affairs at Nestlé Vietnam Co., Ltd., said the digital workforce plays a crucial role for businesses amid increasingly deep international integration.

However, building a digital workforce requires a shift in perception, as digital human resources do not refer only to technology engineers but encompass the entire workforce capable of working in a digital environment with a digital mindset to adapt, innovate and operate businesses.

The digital workforce helps turn technology into tangible value by improving productivity and product quality. With digital skills, workers can harness data, operate systems and turn information into production and business decisions, while transforming corporate practices from experience-based to data-driven approaches, toward standardisation and continuous improvement.

Nestlé Vietnam has implemented a 'Connected Factory' model, under which its digital workforce has digitised production data and processes, cutting around 60 per cent of non-value-adding activities while improving operational efficiency and maintaining quality, safety and sustainability.

As businesses increasingly pursue sustainable development and global operating models, they must simultaneously meet international requirements on quality, traceability, sustainability and data management amid deeper integration.

Digital human resources therefore play a central role in connecting global systems with the practical operation of value chains, from farming and procurement to production, business, marketing and supply chains.

In particular, as automation, digitalisation and optimisation advance, the role of human resources is shifting from manual operations to smart monitoring, data analysis and real-time decision-making. This demonstrates that digital workers are the driving force behind digital ecosystems, enabling businesses to meet global standards, improve productivity and build sustainable competitiveness.

Tâm said technology can only deliver its full potential when supported by an appropriate digital workforce. Digital workers enable businesses to harness data, make more accurate decisions and maintain continuous improvement rather than relying on experience alone.

In other words, he said, the digital workforce is a strategic asset that determines productivity gains. Việt Nam needs to develop a national strategy for digital workforce development, with close coordination among the government, businesses and educational institutions. — VNS