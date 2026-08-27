Vietnam Cooperative Alliance targets over 5,000 high-tech cooperatives by 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) aims to have over 5,000 cooperatives and 500 cooperative groups using high technologies by 2030, and about half of all agricultural cooperatives connected to businesses through value chains.

Under its development plan for the new term, at least 200 efficient cooperatives and cooperative unions will be selected for consolidation, improvement and replication.

The VCA will also build a professional ecosystem providing consultancy and support for members while renewing its operating methods and strengthening grassroots-oriented activities to protect member interests.

The alliance has identified stronger value-chain linkages as a key solution to enhancing the position of cooperatives. The application of farm produce traceability systems will also be enhanced to help improve product quality and meet increasingly demanding domestic and international market requirements.

VCA chairwoman Cao Xuân Thu Vân said that in the next five years, the alliance will not only increase the number of cooperatives but also improve their quality, efficiency and competitiveness, helping affirm the substantive role of cooperatives in the economy.

Notaly, it aims to develop cooperatives large enough to enter the ranks of the world’s 300 largest cooperatives. The Party Central Committeee's Resolution No 20 on the collective economy sets a goal of having three Vietnamese cooperatives among the world’s top 300 by 2045.

Vân said the VCA will strive to identify a candidate for the ranking as early as the 2026-31 term.

VCA vice chairman Đinh Hồng Thái said that by 2030, the alliance aims to have around 140,000 cooperative groups, 45,000 cooperatives, and 340 cooperative unions. It also targets having at least 60 per cent of agricultural cooperatives classified as operating fairly or well. — VNA/VNS