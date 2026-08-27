Tây Ninh taps clean energy potential to fuel new growth

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province is seeking to turn its abundant land, large water surfaces and expanding power infrastructure into a new clean energy growth engine.

The province has significant potential for large-scale renewable energy development, supported by the Dầu Tiếng Reservoir, available land at former mining sites and transmission infrastructure already built in major solar power areas.

Rapid industrial expansion is also creating a growing market for clean electricity, particularly as manufacturers face increasingly stringent requirements on emissions and renewable energy use.

It currently has 18 operational solar power plants with a combined capacity of about 1,160MW.

Another project is expected to begin operations and one to start construction in 2026, while 21 projects that have attracted investor interest are being monitored and supported by provincial authorities.

Rooftop solar panels have also expanded rapidly, with 7,184 systems totalling about 1,790MW already in operation across the province.

According to the provincial People's Committee, seven utility scale solar projects with a combined capacity of 718MW are planned for 2025-30, with almost all already under construction, undergoing investor selection or completing investment procedures.

The 41.4MW TTC Đức Huệ 2 solar power plant has completed construction and has participated in the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism since June 2026.

Meanwhile, the 450MW Dầu Tiếng 5 project is scheduled to begin construction in August, while the RedSun, Solar Park 7, Đức Huệ VNT 1 and Đức Huệ VNT 2 projects are completing investment or investor selection procedures.

Trần Thanh Toản, deputy director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said the sector was continuing to review and accelerate energy projects included in provincial planning and the revised Power Development Plan VIII.

Priority is being given to removing obstacles facing projects with identified investors, supporting interested businesses in completing procedures and proposing eligible projects for inclusion in relevant planning.

Alongside solar power, the province is promoting biomass, hydropower, waste to energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and liquefied natural gas projects.

It currently has one biomass power plant and two hydropower plants in operation.

The 73MW Châu Thành wind power project has been approved for feasibility study preparation, with another 18MW proposed after 2030. Two biomass projects with a combined capacity of 43MW are completing investment procedures.

Eight waste-to-energy projects totalling 100MW are also planned. The Tâm Sinh Nghĩa Long An waste-to-energy plant began construction in late 2025, while equipment is being selected for the Tây Ninh waste-to-energy plant.

Expanding clean power

Beyond projects already in the pipeline, Tây Ninh is seeking to unlock considerably larger renewable energy potential over the next decade.

The province has proposed bringing several solar projects originally planned for 2031-35 forward to 2026-30.

Solar Park 6 phase two, Solar Park 8, Hoa Hướng Dương and Tân Châu Tuấn Dung phase one have a combined capacity of about 470MW and benefit from existing transmission infrastructure, available land and investor interest.

Two other projects, Dầu Tiếng 5A and Dầu Tiếng 6, with a combined capacity of 1,050MW, have already been approved under the revised Power Development Plan VIII.

One of Tây Ninh's biggest opportunities lies in floating solar power.

The province has proposed about 2,198MW of floating and water associated solar capacity, including a 2,000MW project on Dầu Tiếng Reservoir, 188MW at former material extraction sites and 10MW at the Phước Đông Bời Lời Industrial Urban Service Complex.

Authorities see such projects as a way to make productive use of water surfaces and areas unsuitable for other development while expanding clean electricity supply without placing excessive pressure on land resources.

Tây Ninh is also proposing 500MW of standalone BESS capacity in Đức Hòa, Bến Lức, Gò Dầu and Trảng Bàng, where electricity demand is high.

The systems could help absorb renewable generation, ease pressure on the grid and improve power system stability as the share of intermittent renewable sources increases.

Other proposals include 200MW of LNG-fired cogeneration to directly supply industrial parks, 75.5MW of additional biomass power and an increase in planned waste to energy capacity from 100MW to 135MW.

The adjusted provincial planning also includes about 2,300MW of solar projects that could use existing transmission infrastructure and nearly 2,700MW of potential projects for 2026-35.

These include solar projects linked to the DPPA mechanism, solar developments in seasonally inundated areas around Dầu Tiếng Reservoir and projects combined with energy storage systems.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Hồng Thanh said electricity infrastructure was essential to sustaining economic growth and strengthening the province's competitiveness.

Tây Ninh has proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade bring forward about 1,250MW of solar capacity from 2031-35 to 2026-30 and provide mechanisms for floating solar, BESS and LNG cogeneration projects.

By combining renewable generation, storage and direct electricity purchases, the province expects clean energy to become an increasingly important advantage in attracting high tech and green manufacturing investment while contributing to energy security in the southern key economic region. — VNS