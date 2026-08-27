Productivity, quality key to strengthening Việt Nam's domestic market: STAMEQ

HÀ NỘI — The National Committee for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ) under the Ministry of Science and Technology has launched a plan to help domestic businesses improve productivity, product quality and competitiveness as the country seeks to strengthen the domestic market amid rising competition and pressure from digital transformation, green production and sustainable development.

Under Plan No. 2795/KH-TĐC, STAMEQ will support businesses in adopting modern management systems, productivity and quality improvement tools, digital transformation and innovation solutions.

The plan is designed to help enterprises adapt to digital transformation, green production and sustainable development while improving the quality of Vietnamese goods and strengthening their position in the domestic market.

Productivity and quality have become increasingly important amid more intense competition and higher market requirements, making improving production efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing product quality key to improving competitiveness, STAMEQ said.

Under the plan, enterprises will also be encouraged to standardise production processes, strengthen quality control, improve energy efficiency and develop green production and circular economy models.

STAMEQ will prioritise support for small- and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, consumer goods producers and companies participating in domestic supply chains.

The plan also supports businesses with One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, key local products and companies whose goods are distributed through modern retail systems or e-commerce platforms.

STAMEQ said that these businesses have significant growth potential but often face constraints in resources, technology and management capacity, which limits their ability to improve productivity and participate more deeply in domestic value chains.

The plan is also linked with productivity and quality improvement activities, including the National Quality Award and programmes supporting the development of Vietnamese product quality, brand building, supply chain participation and domestic market expansion.

Through these programmes, enterprises will not only receive support to improve their production and business operations but will also gain opportunities to promote their brands, strengthen their reputation and expand their consumer markets.

STAMEQ also plans to strengthen cooperation with modern distribution and retail systems, e-commerce platforms and programmes promoting Vietnamese products to introduce and promote goods made by enterprises that have received the National Quality Award.

Through a combination of support for modern management systems, digital transformation, green production and trade promotion, the plan is expected to provide fresh momentum for Vietnamese enterprises to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness, STAMEQ said.

The initiative is also expected to support the sustainable development of businesses, improve the overall quality of Vietnamese goods and help expand the domestic market, strengthening the competitiveness of the economy in the next phase of development. — VNS