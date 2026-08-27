Quảng Ninh simultaneously breaks ground on and inaugurates 25 key projects

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province simultaneously broke ground on or inaugurated 25 provincial-level projects, with total investment capital of more than VNĐ46.721 trillion (US$1.8 billion) on Thursday, to mark its historic transition to a centrally administered city from September 1.

The event is an important socio-economic milestone aimed at realising strategic planning orientations and creating new momentum for the northern key economic region's development.

Director of the Department of Construction Đỗ Xuân Điệp said that among the 25 provincial-level projects being implemented in this phase, three have been inaugurated, with total investment of VNĐ5.415 trillion. These projects focus on completing key technical infrastructure in industrial parks, seaport systems, and transport connectivity infrastructure.

Of the 22 newly launched projects, with total investment of approximately VNĐ41.306 trillion, the main focus is on industry and manufacturing, with 17 projects, including two new industrial parks and a system of modern industrial plants. Most of the industrial production projects in this phase are concentrated in the Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone.

Notable projects include the investment, construction and operation of the VSIP Quảng Ninh Industrial Park in Liên Hòa Ward, with investment capital of VNĐ5.8 trillion; the Green Bay Tech Industrial Park infrastructure project in Yên Tử and Uông Bí wards, with investment of VNĐ5.7 trillion; the investment and development of infrastructure at Bạch Đằng II Industrial Park in Liên Hòa Ward, with investment of VNĐ4.8 trillion; and the investment, construction and operation of the Phong Cốc–Liên Hòa Industrial Park in Phong Cốc and Liên Hòa wards, with total investment of VNĐ3.74 trillion.

In addition, the province is breaking ground on five social infrastructure and service projects, including one commercial facility, two educational facilities, one transport project, and one social housing project. At the grassroots level, one ward-level project with total investment of VNĐ5.3 billion is also being launched simultaneously.

The 25 projects being inaugurated and launched are expected to provide an important boost to sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents of the new Quảng Ninh City. — VNS