Korean annual brands expo in HCMC pivots from consumer goods to tech

HCM CITY — The HCMC K-Brand Expo opened in HCM City on August 27 with 300 enterprises, academic institutions, and innovation hubs from 18 South Korean industrial cities putting up nearly 200 booths.

Hosted at the White Palace Hoàng Văn Thụ Convention Centre, the three-day platform marks the fifth annual expo that connects Việt Nam and South Korea, and showcases high-tech innovations, industrial solutions, lifestyle products, and traditional Korean consumer goods alongside joint startup initiatives.

A feature of this year's edition is a pivot towards technology, with high-tech and industrial innovation sectors accounting for more than 40 per cent of the booths.

The displays span artificial intelligence, smart data analytics, cybersecurity, digital healthcare, environmental technologies, smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, and edutech.

The expo has thus moved beyond traditional consumer goods to high-value technological solutions tailored to support Việt Nam’s industrial modernisation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Trọng Tuyên, deputy director of the city Department of Science and Technology, said the metropolis is actively transforming its growth model to rely heavily on science, technology, and innovation.

The expo is designed not merely as a short-term trade fair, but as an enduring platform linking the startup and innovation ecosystems of both nations, Tuyên said.

"It brings vital international resources to local startups while enabling Vietnamese enterprises to integrate deeper into global supply chains."

Ryu Seung-Ho, consul in charge of small and medium enterprises at the Korean consulate in HCM City, referred to Việt Nam’s economic momentum, with its GDP growth rate of 8.18 per cent in the first half of 2026.

“These metrics reflect real vitality: a tech-savvy youth demographic, expanding consumer power, and an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit.”

Combining South Korea's technological capabilities with Việt Nam's rapid growth enables bilateral cooperation to transcend conventional trade and jointly create entirely new markets and global brands.

Under the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, cooperation is expanding into AI, green industry, cultural content, and high-tech startups to support the joint target of US$150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

With over 30 South Korean support organisations participating, including Technoparks from Gangwon, Chungnam, Daejeon, and Jeju, the event builds vital institutional bridges for long-term bilateral growth.

The expo is organised by the Startup and Innovation Hub of HCM City and the Korea-Việt Nam Trade Promotion Centre. — VNS