Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Lâm Đồng honours Vietjet for role in Liên Khương airport reopening

August 20, 2026 - 15:27
Vietjet resumed services connecting Đà Lạt with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng following the airport's reopening, restoring direct air links between Lam Dong and major economic and tourism centres.

 

Khuất Việt Hưng, vice chairman of Vietjet Board of Directors, welcomed the first passengers arriving on the Hà Nội-Đà Lạt flight. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

ĐÀ LẠT — Lâm Đồng Province has awarded Vietjet a Certificate of Merit for its contribution to the resumption of aviation operations at Liên Khương International Airport, as the carrier restarted five routes linking Đà Lạt with major cities across Việt Nam.

Vietjet resumed services connecting Đà Lạt with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng following the airport's reopening, restoring direct air links between Lam Đồng and major economic and tourism centres.

The airline's first flight to Đà Lạt after the reopening departed from Hà Nội and was welcomed by provincial officials, airport representatives, Vietjet staff, residents and tourists, Vietjet said in a statement.

To mark the resumption of flights, Vietjet is offering promotional fares on domestic routes to Đà Lạt. The airline said it would offer hundreds of thousands of Eco-class tickets from zero Vietnamese đồng, excluding taxes and fees, and a 20 per cent discount on SkyBoss and Deluxe fares using the promotional code HIVJ20.

The promotion is available through Thursday for travel between September 7, 2026 and March 31, 2027, Vietjet said.

The reopening of Liên Khương airport after runway repair work is expected to improve access to Đà Lạt, a major tourism destination known for its cool climate, pine forests and valleys, while providing connections to destinations across Vietjet's wider Asia-Pacific and Australian network, according to Vietjet. — VNS

Vietjet Lien Khuong airport reopening Lam Dong

see also

More on this story

Economy

New tax rules shift business strategy

As tax policies change and tax administration becomes increasingly modern with greater application of digital technologies, businesses need to proactively update new policies while standardising accounting books and supporting documents from within the enterprise.
Economy

Việt Nam, China’s Hebei Province seek new momentum for agricultural trade

Leveraging the existing commercial foundation, complementary product strengths and improved logistics connectivity, agricultural cooperation between Hebei and Việt Nam is expected to shift from simple trade to supply chain integration, processing and value addition, thus fostering substantive, stable and sustainable growth in bilateral agricultural trade.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom