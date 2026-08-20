Lâm Đồng honours Vietjet for role in Liên Khương airport reopening

ĐÀ LẠT — Lâm Đồng Province has awarded Vietjet a Certificate of Merit for its contribution to the resumption of aviation operations at Liên Khương International Airport, as the carrier restarted five routes linking Đà Lạt with major cities across Việt Nam.

Vietjet resumed services connecting Đà Lạt with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng following the airport's reopening, restoring direct air links between Lam Đồng and major economic and tourism centres.

The airline's first flight to Đà Lạt after the reopening departed from Hà Nội and was welcomed by provincial officials, airport representatives, Vietjet staff, residents and tourists, Vietjet said in a statement.

To mark the resumption of flights, Vietjet is offering promotional fares on domestic routes to Đà Lạt. The airline said it would offer hundreds of thousands of Eco-class tickets from zero Vietnamese đồng, excluding taxes and fees, and a 20 per cent discount on SkyBoss and Deluxe fares using the promotional code HIVJ20.

The promotion is available through Thursday for travel between September 7, 2026 and March 31, 2027, Vietjet said.

The reopening of Liên Khương airport after runway repair work is expected to improve access to Đà Lạt, a major tourism destination known for its cool climate, pine forests and valleys, while providing connections to destinations across Vietjet's wider Asia-Pacific and Australian network, according to Vietjet. — VNS