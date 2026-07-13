Việt Nam spends $120 million on diamond imports each year

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam imported at approximately US$121.5 million, nearly VNĐ3.2 trillion, worth of diamonds in the first six months of this year.

India remained Việt Nam's largest source of diamond imports, with shipments worth $63.2 million during the first six months of the year, accounting for about 52 per cent of total import value. Belgium ranked second with nearly $18 million, followed by Botswana at $7.7 million.

Notably, Israel has emerged as Việt Nam's third-largest diamond supplier, with imports exceeding $9.1 million, which is more than double the total value recorded for the whole of last year.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Hong Kong (China) accounted for only a small proportion of Việt Nam's total diamond imports.

During the first half of the year, imports from Thailand totalled approximately $5.1 million, while those from Hong Kong (China) reached $2.8 million, representing around 4.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent of total diamond import value, respectively.

According to data from Việt Nam's Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance, the country's total diamond imports reached $241.2 million last year. — BIZHUB/VNS