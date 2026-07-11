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Home Economy

Việt Nam, Brazil seek ways to promote trade, investment cooperation

July 11, 2026 - 21:25
Brazil remains a key supplier of agricultural products, raw materials and strategic commodities to Việt Nam

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị speaks at the seminar. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Namm and Brazil are stepping up efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment as businesses, industry associations and policymakers of both countries explored new market opportunities and ways to expand cooperation at an economic, trade and investment exchange seminar in the Latin American country on July 9.

Hosted by the Embassy of Việt Nam in Brazil, the seminar brought together representatives from government agencies, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the Brazilian Association of Fish Promotion (ABRAPES), industry associations, businesses, experts, researchers and partners from the two countries. It provided updates on bilateral economic cooperation and discussed market opportunities.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị informed that two-way trade reached US$4.22 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 16.8 per cent year-on-year. Brazil's exports to Việt Nam exceeded $2 billion, rising 16.6 per cent, while its imports from Việt Nam totalled about $2.11 billion, an increase of 17 per cent.

He said Brazil remains a key supplier of agricultural products, raw materials and strategic commodities to Việt Nam, including soybeans, corn, cotton, meat, pulp, ores and minerals. Meanwhile, Việt Nam exports mobile phones and components, computers, electronic products, machinery, garments and textiles, footwear, wooden products, seafood and processed food to the Brazilian market.

The ambassador said the complementary trade structure provides a solid foundation for the two countries to expand not only merchandise trade but also cooperation in investment, processing, logistics, distribution, technology and value chains.

He also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

Regarding priorities in the coming years, the diplomat called for the establishment of permanent mechanisms to facilitate information sharing between the two governments and businesses, stronger cooperation between Brazilian states and Vietnamese localities, and expanded partnerships in renewable energy, biofuels, logistics, digital transformation, biotechnology and green industry, while accelerating the Việt Nam –Mercosur trade negotiations.

ABRAPES Executive Director Thamires Quinhoes said Việt Nam has become an important seafood supplier to Brazil. She affirmed that Brazilian seafood importers support a transparent, stable, predictable and science-based management environment.

Brazilian businesses want to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese associations, enterprises and authorities to share technical information, promote institutional dialogue and reinforce the role of Vietnamese seafood as a complementary source of supply for the Brazilian market, she added. — VNA/VNS

Brazil-Vietnam relationship Việt Nam Brazil export seafood pangasius shrimp

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