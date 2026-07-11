HDBank secures US$721 million in international syndicated loan

HCM CITY — The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HoSE: HDB) has successfully raised US$721 million in an international syndicated loan from international financial institutions in the form of a Social Loan.

The loan was structured in accordance with the Social Loan Principles and HDBank's sustainable finance framework.

The transaction was jointly coordinated and arranged by Standard Chartered Bank as Coordinator and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as Social Loan Coordinator.

Alongside them, six other international financial institutions acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs), including ANZ, Cathay United Bank, Commerzbank, Maybank Securities, MUFG Bank and State Bank of India.

The transaction was launched with a target of $450 million but then attracted strong interest from international capital markets, with total commitments reaching $721 million, exceeding the bank's original plan by about 60 per cent.

The funds raised will be used to expand access to finance for MSMEs that meet the criteria of HDBank's sustainable finance framework, with priority given to women-owned businesses.

Through this, it aims to help promote production and business activities, create jobs, improve business competitiveness and support inclusive economic growth in Việt Nam.

Earlier, HDBank had successfully raised $270 million in green capital and $380 million in sustainable finance capital from partners such as IFC, ADB, Proparco, DEG, LeapFrog, FMO, BII, JICA, FinDev and SMBC.

These transactions have helped diversify the bank's medium and long-term capital structure in line with sustainable finance standards, while also strengthening its position in international capital markets and expanding financial resources for Vietnamese businesses. — VNS