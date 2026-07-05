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Liên Khưong International Airport to resume operation from August 19

July 05, 2026 - 16:37
The planned restoration of 91 weekly return flights by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air is expected to meet growing travel demand from residents and visitors while enhancing Da Lat city's air connectivity with the country's major economic and tourism centres.
Airlines companies will restore services on five routes linking Liên Khương with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng from August. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced that 91 return flights per week will resume services to Liên Khưong International Airport in the central province of Lâm Đồng when the airport is scheduled to reopen on August 19.

Under the plan, Vietjet Air will restore services on five routes linking Liên Khương with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng, operating a total of 49 return flights per week.

Vietnam Airlines also plans to resume flights from Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, using Airbus A321 aircraft to operate 42 return flights per week.

The planned restoration of 91 weekly return flights by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air is expected to meet growing travel demand from residents and visitors while enhancing Đà Lạt city's air connectivity with the country's major economic and tourism centres.

The runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Liên Khương, with a total investment of more than VNĐ1.03 trillion (US$39.24 million), commenced on March 4 this year. The main construction work is scheduled for completion in July, followed by calibration flights at the end of the month, with the airport expected to resume operations as planned on August 19. VNA/VNS.

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