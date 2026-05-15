Permit process for foreign builders reduced to six days

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has cut the processing time for construction permits for foreign contractors to six days under new regulations aimed at streamlining administrative procedures.

Under Decision 708/QĐ-BXD, foreign contractors may submit applications directly, by post or online through provincial-level public administrative service centres to apply for construction permits.

Provincial departments of construction are required to review and issue permits within six days after receiving valid applications. If an application is rejected, authorities must provide written explanations stating the reasons for refusal.

The ministry has also revised procedures related to the issuance and conversion of construction practice certificates.

Under the new rules, applications for construction practice certificates may be submitted directly, by mail or online through provincial public service centres or authorised professional organisations.

Authorities must announce examination results before the last day of the following month for applications submitted before the 15th of each month. Applications filed after that date will be reviewed in the next assessment period.

Eligible applicants will receive their certificates within six working days after notification of qualification. Certificate information will then be updated in the national construction activity capacity database. — BIZHUB/VNS