Domestic airlines continue adjusting summer flight schedules

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines are expected to continue cautiously adjusting their summer flight schedules as high fuel prices persist, prompting carriers to focus on cost optimisation and operational safety.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the global aviation fuel market continues to face pressure from tensions in the Middle East.

Although some positive diplomatic signals emerged earlier, the situation in the Middle East remains complex, while disruptions to transport and energy supply chains have pushed aviation fuel prices back up, keeping them at elevated levels in early May.

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the ministry said Vietnamese airlines maintained positive recovery and growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

However, amid supply uncertainties and persistently high fuel costs, airlines are expected to continue adjusting their operational plans cautiously while strengthening cost-optimisation measures and ensuring operational safety in the coming period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has announced temporary slot exemptions for flights affected by the Middle East conflict from February 28 to June 30 this year.

Under the policy, for Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, slots returned due to non-use or misuse between February 28 and March 28 this year will still be considered as properly used when calculating eligibility for maintaining historic slot rights for the Winter 2026-27 schedule.

Similarly, slots confirmed before the historic slot baseline date and returned due to non-use or misuse between March 29 and June 30 this year will also be treated as properly used when monitoring slot series withdrawals during the Summer 2026 schedule. They will also be counted when calculating historic slots for the Summer 2027 schedule.

For Vietnamese airlines and other foreign carriers, slots confirmed before the historic slot baseline date and returned before May 15, for the period from March 29 to June 30, will likewise be regarded as properly used for slot monitoring and future historic slot calculations.

The CAAV said it will continue monitoring developments in the Middle East and fluctuations in Jet A-1 fuel prices before deciding whether to extend the exemption policy beyond June 30. — VNS